BOX OF HOPE to Return at Sierra Madre Playhouse for Versa-Style's 20th Anniversary

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Versa-Style Street Dance Company will present Box of Hope (2nd Edition) at Sierra Madre Playhouse for two performances on Friday, August 7, and Saturday, August 8, at 8:00 p.m. The evening-length multidisciplinary work marks the company's 20th anniversary while celebrating the history, artistry, and cultural impact of West Coast hip hop and street dance.

Choreographed by Versa-Style founders and co-artistic directors Jackie "Miss Funk" Lopez and Leigh "Breeze-Lee" Foaad, Box of Hope (2nd Edition) revisits the company's critically acclaimed full-length work with a renewed focus on the people, communities, and artistic movements that have shaped its journey over the past two decades.

The production pays tribute to the pioneers and innovators who helped establish hip hop, house, popping, locking, and other street dance styles, while highlighting the Los Angeles roots of these influential art forms. Among those honored are Rennie Harris, Damita Jo Freeman, and Toni Basil, along with late artists including Stephen "Twitch" Boss and Marjory Smarth, whose contributions continue to influence dancers around the world.

The Sierra Madre performances feature Aryeal "AryLove" Lands, Aubrey "Siga" Mamaid, Elizabeth "Essence" Altamirano, Gabo "Mag'k" Avalos, Leo "Inner-G" Flores, Luis "Marvelous" Maravilla, Milagritos "Floetic" Godina, Nick "Surge" Cuevas, Tyrese "Taktic" Starling, Zion "Noiz" Elamin, Zuleny "Zuly" Ordonez, Myles "Eklypse" Mawa, and Jeffrey "J-Free" Robinson.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2005, Versa-Style Street Dance Company was established to promote, empower, and celebrate the artistry of hip hop and street dance culture through performance and community engagement. Named "Los Angeles' Best Dance Troupe for Hip Hop Empowerment" by LA Weekly, the company is known for bringing the energy of street dance to the concert stage while providing educational and outreach programs throughout the community.

Box of Hope (2nd Edition)

Presented by: Sierra Madre Playhouse

Performances:

Friday, August 7, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Location:

Sierra Madre Playhouse

87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard

Sierra Madre, CA 91024

Tickets range from $12-$35 and are available by calling (626) 355-4318 or visiting the Sierra Madre Playhouse website.

About Sierra Madre Playhouse

Located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Sierra Madre Playhouse is a 99-seat performing arts venue presenting theater, dance, music, film, comedy, and family programming. Housed in a historic building dating back to 1910, the Playhouse has earned numerous Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and Los Angeles Times Critics' Choice honors while serving as one of the San Gabriel Valley's premier cultural destinations.

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