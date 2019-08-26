BARNUM To Open Musical Theatre Guild's 24th Season

Musical Theatre Guild, the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in the theatre, will open their 24th Anniversary season with BARNUM, the Tony Award-winning musical by Cy Coleman, Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble. The one-night-only concert will take place at Glendale's historic Alex Theatre on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM.

Before there was the movie smash "The Greatest Showman", there was BARNUM, the Tony Award-winning story of P.T. Barnum who combined razzle-dazzle with brass and charm to sell humbug to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the nineteenth century's greatest showman, BARNUM is a colorful, dynamic spectacle with heart and a landmark Cy Coleman score ("Come Follow The Band", "The Colors of My Life", "Join The Circus" and "Thank God I'm Old").

BARNUM premiered at Broadway's St. James Theatre in 1980 starring Jim Dale and Glenn Close where it played for 854 performances. It was nominated for ten Tony Awards with wins for Mr. Dale as Best Actor plus scenic and costume design. Its 1981 West End premiere starred Michael Crawford. BARNUM was recently revived at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2018.

BARNUM will star Kirby Ward as P.T. Barnum with Tracy Lore as Charity Barnum and features MTG company members Matt Braver, Mathew Patrick Davis, Kelley Dorney, Jeffrey Scott Parsons and Glenn Shiroma in supporting roles. Completing the cast are guest artists Jasime Ejan and Regina LaVert. The concert will be directed by Alan Bailey, with musical direction by Jan Roper, choreography by Cheryl Baxter and is under the production supervision of Barbara Carlton Heart.

The Musical Theatre Guild 24th season also includes THE GOODBYE GIRL (November 10, 2019), IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU (February 9, 2020) and KISMET (May 3, 2020).

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd in Glendale, CA. Tickets are available by visiting www.alextheatre.org or by calling 818-243-ALEX.





