BAKERSFIELD MIST is Coming to Sierra Madre Playhouse

The next event in Off the Page, the ongoing series of staged play readings at Sierra Madre Playhouse, is Bakersfield Mist.

Maude, a fifty-something unemployed bartender living in a a trailer park, has bought a painting for a few bucks from a thrift store. Despite almost trashing it, she's now convinced it's a lost masterpiece by Jackson Pollock worth millions. But when world-class art expert Lionel Percy flies over from New York and arrives at her trailer home in Bakersfield to authenticate the painting, he has no idea what he is about to discover. Inspired by true events, this hilarious and thought-provoking comedy-drama asks vital questions about what makes art and people truly authentic.

The playwright is Stephen Sachs. He is the co-founder and co-artistic director of The Fountain Theatre, where his newest play, Human Interest Story is currently running to acclaim. His many other plays include Central Avenue; Cyrano; Citizen: An American Lyric; Golden Gate; Heart Song; and Sweet Nothing in My Ear.

Bakersfield Mist debuted in Los Angeles in 2011 and was subsequently produced on London's West End.

The Off the Page series is produced for Sierra Madre Playhouse by Christian Lebano and coordinated by Roxanne Barker.

Bakersfield Mist. Staged reading of the play by Stephen Sachs. Monday, March 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. There is parking available on the street and in two free lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. Suggested donation: Five dollars. Website: http://sierramadreplayhouse.org Phone: (626) 355-4318.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You