BAKERSFIELD MIST Comes to Beverly Hills Playhouse For Nine Performances Only

Visible Ink and the Beverly Hills Playhouse have announced a new production of Stephen Sachs's critically-acclaimed comedy/drama Bakersfield Mist, set for a limited nine-performance run at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. Under the direction of Amir Korangy, the cast will feature Diane Cary and John Mawson. Opening is set for Friday, July 12, at 8pm. The regular running schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 4pm through July 28.



Maude, a 50-something unemployed bartender living in a trailer park has bought a painting for a few bucks at a thrift store. Despite almost trashing it, she's now convinced it's a lost masterpiece by Jackson Pollock worth millions of dollars. But when world-class art expert Lionel Percy flies from New York to Bakersfield, CA to authenticate the painting, he has no idea what he is about to discover. Inspired by true events, this hilarious and thought-provoking play asks vital questions about what makes art and people truly authentic.



Diane Cary recently played the lead in the West Coast premiere of Nicky Silver's Too Much Sun at the Odyssey Theatre. Other LA theatre credits include leading roles in the world premiere productions of Song for a Nisei Fisherman, Standing on My Knees, Pineapple White, Von Lutz, The Snake Can, Dinner at Home Between Deaths, and in the West Coast premieres of Love and Whispers and Win/Lose/Draw. Television credits include V: The Final Battle, Misfits of Science, Ugly Betty, Cold Case, The Starter Wife, Tales from the Crypt, Dark Skies, Defying Gravity, and L.A. Law. Feature credits include Kantemir, Heart Condition, Strawberry Road, and the Academy Award-nominated El Norte.



John Mawson is a British actor, writer, and producer based in LA. has appeared on stage in the UK including at the Edinburgh Festival, in London at The Old Vic, The Duchess, New Players Theatre, and in many UK tours. LA theatre credits include Rope, The Game's Afoot, The Vortex, and The Secret of Sherlock Holmes (also at the Duchess Theatre in London). UK theatre credits include Inherit the Wind, Undiscovered Country, The Tempest, The Comedy of Errors, Henry V, Twelfth Night, Present Laughter, The Seagull, and Uncle Vanya. Film credits include The Last Seven, 6 Years, 4 Months & 23 Days, Green Fever, Rehearsal, and The Master. On TV and the web: Casual, Outlander, Castle, Criminal Minds, Rake, The West Wing Reunion, and Masters of the House. www.johnmawson.com



Amir Korangy is a director, actor, and educator in the UK and US. He has been a visiting professor at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, E 15 Acting School, University of Essex, Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, and The School of Science of Acting. Directing credits include The Homecoming, The Dumb Waiter, Betrayal, A Taste of Honey, Vanities, The Crucible, The American Clock, After the Fall, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, The Miser, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Rimers of Eldritch, Fifth of July, A Lie of the Mind, Suddenly Last Summer, Night of the Iguana, Orpheus Descending, Awake and Sing, Paradise Lost, Top Girls, Skylight, Eastern Standard, and Our Country's Good, among many others. Screen acting credits include Breath of Life for Channel Four UK, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mom, Shameless, Grey's Anatomy, Dead to Me, and currently NBC's Superstore.



Set design is by Mia Christou and lighting design is by Derrick McDaniel.



The Beverly Hills Playhouse is both a 90-year-old Working Theatre and one of LA's most prestigious acting schools. For over 40 years, the BHP has offered intensive scene study classes for actors, directors, and writers. Diane Cary, John Mawson, and Mia Christou are all longtime members of BHP. http://www.bhplayhouse.com



All seats are $20 for general admission and tickets may be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4278478 or by phone at (800) 838-3006. The Beverly Hills Playhouse is located at 254 S. Robertson Avenue in Beverly Hills, 90211.





