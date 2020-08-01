Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Axiom Children's Theatre Summer Drama Camp Streams Production of MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE, JR.

Article Pixel Aug. 1, 2020  
Axiom Children's Theatre Summer Drama Camp Streams Production of MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE, JR.

Axiom Children's Theatre Summer Drama Camp is streaming its production of MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE, JR. tonight, August 1.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Purchase your ticket here.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • La Scala Opera House Announces Fall Schedule
  • 9 Cheyenne Jackson Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts
  • 9 Megan Hilty Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!