Axiom Children's Theatre Summer Drama Camp Streams Production of MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE, JR.

Axiom Children's Theatre Summer Drama Camp is streaming its production of MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE, JR. tonight, August 1.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Purchase your ticket here.

