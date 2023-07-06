Award-winning DGA Director Dastan Khalili's DAY9 To Have World Premiere At LA Shorts International Film Festival

The premiere will take place on July 25, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. PST at Regal LA Live Cinemas in downtown Los Angeles.

Jul. 06, 2023

Thriller satire short Day9 will have its world premiere at the LA Short International Film Festival on July 25, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. PST at Regal LA Live Cinemas in downtown Los Angeles.

In the film, Dobroth, a merciless millionaire, assembles a team of resilient workers and forces them to toil in an uninhabitable wasteland until they are pushed to their limits, both mentally and physically.

"I'm honored to have Day9's global premiere at the prestigious LA Shorts festival, an Oscar qualifying fest," comments Khalili. "We filmed the short during the global pandemic when all was uncertain, and when we were sheltered at home, and existing in survival mode. So, being able to finally share my work with a live audience in my hometown is extra special."

"Day9 explores the reality of our human beliefs and self-imposed influences," adds Khalili. "The struggles, sacrifices, mistakes, and choices we make that seemingly keep our hopes and dreams just out of reach. Yet we never admit that it is a matter of choice, or is it?"

Dastan Khalili began his filmmaking career in 1995 after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from the Pomona University Theater Academy. The award-winning, DGA director's first feature Insomnia Manica garnered best feature and best director at the NYC Independent Film Festival in 2005, and his documentary Earth Turns To Gold won best documentary feature and best documentary director at NYCIFF 2010. In 2011, he was awarded best environmental documentary director the New York Film Festival for his film Making Of A Dream. His critically acclaimed feature, the martial arts drama The Way was released on all major streaming platforms by Gravitas Ventures in 2022.

Day9 stars The Way alumni Charles Maze (Among Thieves, General Hospital), Will Laupardus (Storage Wars), and Kelcey Watson (Snowfall), along with Eric McIntire (One Tree Hill, Spartacus), and Johanna Watts (Bullet Train, Star Trek: Enterprise).

LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious and largest international short film festivals in the world. The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences OSCAR, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts BAFTA, and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television ACCT Canadian Screen Awards and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain GOYA AWARDS. 66 LA Shorts filmmakers have earned Academy Award nominations, with 17 taking home the Oscar. LA Shorts is the longest-running short film festival in Los Angeles. The festival screens over 300 films and attracts 10,000 attendees each year including Hollywood industry professionals and emerging undiscovered independent filmmakers.

@dastankhalili dastankhalili.com

https://allianceoflight.film/

https://m.imdb.com/name/nm0435771/

Day-9 trailer.mov from Alliance Of Light on Vimeo.



