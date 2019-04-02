Auditions Announced For LA's Next Great Stage Star 2019 Presented By Princess Cruises

Creator, Director and Executive Producer Michael Sterling, along with Co-Executive Producer Barbara Van Orden and Associate Producer Peter Welkin have announced that auditions for LA's Next Great Stage Star 2019 Presented by Princess Cruises will take place Saturday, April 20th and Saturday April 27th between 11am and 6 :00 pm in North Hollywood, CA at Madilyn Clark Studios. The critically acclaimed Broadway Musical Theatre competition will be presented as a series of six 1:00 pm Sunday matinees at the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood's NoHo Arts District beginning May 26th and continuing through June 2nd, June 9th, June 16th, and June 23rd, ending with the Grand Finale on June 30th, thus marking the event's 13th consecutive anniversary year.

"For the second time ever, the 2019 edition of LA's Next Great Stage Star Presented by Princess Cruises will not only emphasize excellence in voice, but will embrace dance and acting as well," said Michael Sterling. "In the past, the competition featured only vocals... but as we grew, we knew it would be just a matter of time before going to the next level by adding the elements of dance and acting to better ready the contestants for a more full experience of what Broadway and Broadway caliber regional musical theatre most often demands," added Barbara Van Orden. The competition's annual outreach this season will be for 8 women and 8 men between the ages of 18 and 32. Peter Welkin went on to say "The search is highly anticipated by the hierarchy of those associated with the business of presenting Broadway musical theatre in Los Angeles, throughout Southern California and elsewhere."

To date, 23 of the competition's overall 231 contestants have already made their Broadway debuts or their Broadway National Tour and/or Off-Broadway debuts which include such names as Stage Star's first winner Merissa Haddad (Jersey Boys); Derek Klena (Anastasia, Wicked, Dog Fight, Carrie The Musical); Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages, Wicked, Kinky Boots); Cameron Bond (aka) Sczempka (Be More Chill, Finding Neverland, Beauty and the Beast); Jonah Platt (Wicked); Demaree Hill (aka) Alexander (Wicked, Les Miserables); Heather Lindell (Hairspray, La Cage Aux Folles), Chelsea Franko (Wicked), Jonathan Arana (On Your Feet!), and Clinton Sherwood (West Side Story, Book of Mormon) as examples; while fifty percent of the remaining overall contestants have received theatrical agency representation and gone on to join U.S. National Broadway Tours in starring, featured and ensemble roles; as well as appearing in regional theatres throughout southern California and across the country, including major Las Vegas hotels

housing long- running Broadway musical productions. Local, national and international theme parks (including Disney Parks and Resorts) also serve as a haven for employing Stage Star contestants; as do cruise line production shows which travel the globe.

Audition Details: All potential contestants must excel in voice, acting and dance. Please be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song from any genre of Broadway musicals that best showcase your voice. An accompanist will be provided. Also be prepared to recite a 1:00 minute monologue from a Broadway play or musical. Please wear form fitting, but comfortable attire to the required dance call which will take place between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm on both days of auditions. Acclaimed Dancer/Singer/Choreographer Karl Warden has been set (for his first time) to create Stage Star's opening production number and competitive dance sequences. Warden appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, and La Cage Aux Folles, Merrily We Roll Along and Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular. U.S. Broadway National Tours include Chicago, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and CATS, as well as a World Tour of FOSSE with Ruthie Henshall and Ben Vereen. Warden will conduct the dance audition combinations which will be taught in character shoes and will include various styles of musical theatre dancing (i.e. jazz, ballet, tap and hip hop).

Please note that auditions are by advance appointment only and that you must be available for the dance call if called back. Please call the Stage Star@ Hotline (818) 330-1114 to request an audition. Auditions will be held at Madilyn Clark Studios located at 10852 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601. (818 506-7763). Street Parking only. Please plan on arriving at least 15 minutes prior to your audition time. This year's competition will be presented each week on Sunday afternoons for six consecutive weeks (May 26 - June 30 on the Debbie Reynolds Main Stage of the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood. An entry fee of $650 for all "selected contestants" is required. All contestants will compete at each competition with no eliminations until the June 30th Grand Finale. Following the Finale's competitive performances, the top two finalists will be determined based on cumulative scores from the judges only.

LA's Next Great Stage Star 2019 will be presented in front of a live voting audience (audience voting weeks 1 - 5 only); and five different four-member judging panels composed of southern California Musical Theatre professional Executive Producers, Producers, Artistic Directors, Theatre Directors, Casting Directors, and Equity franchised Theatre Agents during weeks 1 thru 5; with the June 30th Finale featuring over two dozen returning and additional first-time special celebrity guest judges. The 2019 first place winner will receive a cash prize of $3000 and professional Equity Agency Theatre representation. The first runner- up will also receive Equity franchised Agency theatre representation. Additionally, both top finalists will receive a paid headlining concert engagement at Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal in North Hollywood's NoHo Arts District. Sterling's Upstairs has not only been recognized as "LA's cabaret destination" by the Los Angeles Times, but one of the top such cabaret venues in Los Angeles metro area as declared by the Los Angeles Daily News and LA Weekly. For her 8th year - former cover and print model, actress, singer, fashion designer, businesswoman, author and arts enthusiast Barbara Van Orden continues to provide invaluable financial assistance for production of the competition. "Barbara is part of a rare breed of philanthropists whose passion for live performance and commitment to young hopefuls who dream about having a professional career in the arts, is a trait not often found in Los Angeles," said Peter Welkin. "I concur," Michael Sterling added. "We are deeply humbled by Barbara's humility and humanity." He went on to say "We are equally grateful for our presenting sponsorship so generously provided by Princess Cruises... a perfect match since Princess is Los Angeles based and has a vested interest in the community and presenting the best of entertainment in their own luxury state-of-the-art theatres onboard world-class ships. They have supported us every step of the way since 2016."

LA's Next Great Stage Star 2019 will once again be hosted by popular triple-threat regional musical theatre star Justin Michael Wilcox for his 3rd consecutive year. Jennifer Lin returns as Musical Director and accompanist for her 2nd year.





