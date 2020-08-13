Arts In Review On KPFK Welcomes Ruskin Group Theater

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, airs every Friday.

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, airs Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7FM.

Today, August 14, host Julio Martinez welcomes John and Amy Ruskin, and Michael Myers, discussing the Ruskin School of Acting, located at Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica, offering an extensive line up of classes for professionally minded adults, as well as young actor classes. The Ruskin is also one of L.A.'s more adventure professional theatres.

Ruskin students have been accepted to top schools including LACHSA, Hamilton High, NYU Tisch School of the Arts, The New School, USC, Northwestern, Brown and Barnard; have placed and won Spotlight Arts, Young Arts and DTASK; star on Netflix and Hulu shows; have become performers, musicians, writers and directors. Ruskin has an incredible network of alumnae who continue to work and grow together and who are thrilled to share their experiences with the younger students.

