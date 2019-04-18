Art Directors Guild Unanimously Re-Elects Leadership

Members of the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) on Saturday re-elected National Executive Director Chuck Parker and Associate National Executive Director dooner without opposition at the Guild's bi-annual general membership meeting.



Guild President Nelson Coates stated, "I am so pleased ADG members have recognized the hard work and dedication of Chuck and dooner on the issues of importance to our 2,700 members."



Art Director Susan Bolles, who nominated Parker, said, "This was a great display of Local unity." Kristen Davis, chair of the Guild's Set Designers and Model Makers craft, who nominated dooner, added, "It is clear that the members are standing strong behind our leaders."



Election results for the other positions that were subject to nomination will be determined by ballots which will be mailed May 14 and counted on June 4. The meeting also saw the election of a number of delegates to Labor bodies and to district meetings governed by the IATSE, the union representing over 140,000 workers throughout the entertainment industry.



Installation of Parker, dooner and other board members will be held on July 15.



Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 2,700 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org.





