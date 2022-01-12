Antaeus Announces 2022 Season At Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center In Glendale

Antaeus Theatre Company returns to in-person performances in 2022 with two reading series and two full productions. All performances will take place at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale, CA.



The season will kick off in February with the company's signature ClassicsFest series. Over the course of six days, Antaeus will present multiple staged readings of the Sarah Ruhl adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov; The Hot L Baltimore by Lanford Wilson; and Mud by María Irene Fornés. (February 24 through March 1)



April will see LAB RESULTS, staged readings of five new plays by talented and provocative writers, each developed in the Antaeus Playwrights Lab. Previous Antaeus productions that originated in the Lab include Eight Nights by Jennifer Maisel; The Abuelas by Stephanie Alison Walker; and three seasons of Antaeus' popular podcast series, The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles. (April 1 through April 4)



In May, Antaeus will open a new, streamlined production of Hamlet, William Shakespeare's seminal revenge tragedy, with Shakespearean scholar Elizabeth Swain at the helm. Following the death of his father, Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, returns home to find his uncle now occupies the throne and the queen's bed. Spurred by the ghost of his father and surrounded by spies, Hamlet must choose between moral integrity and vengeance. (May 20 through June 20; previews May 15 through May 19)



September will bring a production of Everybody, a modern riff on the 15th-century morality play Everyman by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins that was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. Directed for Antaeus by Jennifer Chang, this is the story of "Everybody," as we journey through life's greatest mystery-the meaning of living. Symbolizing the randomness of life and death, some of the cast are assigned roles by lottery during the show, creating a unique viewing experience each night. (September 16 through October 17; previews Sept. 11-15)



As a bonus offering, Antaeus will release The Changeling by Jennifer Rowland, directed by Cameron Watson, as a free audio play in Fall 2022.



In addition, Antaeus will continue producing its spectacularly successful podcast series, The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles. Each season introduces listeners to the comedy, drama and sometimes surprising history of various Los Angeles neighborhoods with six original short plays, each set in a different L.A. zip code. To date, three seasons have been released to download for free, and the series has garnered over 80,000 listens.



"We are excited to share this season of stories that explore our place in the world and touch the hearts and minds of our audiences, especially as we come out of this difficult period," state Antaeus artistic director Bill Brochtrup and producing executive director Ana Rose O'Halloran. "Antaeus searches out timely and timeless works, which is why we are excited to share both classics and new plays as part of our upcoming season."



Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in its passion for the classics. The company illuminates diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. It believes in the transformative power of live theater.



The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center complements Glendale's ongoing commitment to integrate vibrant arts space into the fabric of city life, ensuring the arts remain accessible to all. Located just a few blocks away from The Americana at Brand and the remodeled Glendale Central Library as well as the Alex Theatre, the center promises to build upon Glendale's growing reputation as an arts and entertainment destination. The center includes an 80-seat theater, a reconfigurable 36-seat performance/classroom space, and a theater classics library.



For more information about Antaeus Theatre Company and the 2022 season, call 818-506-5436 or visit online at www.antaeus.org.