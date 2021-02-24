Anseo|anois Theatre Presents New Play KNACKERED

Irish theatre company anseo|anois theatre will present KNACKERED in their US debut as part of the StageOnScreen programme.

anseo|anois theatre is a new theatre company on a mission to tell stories for the here and now; 'anseo' meaning here and 'anois' meaning now in the Irish language. anseo|anois is dedicated towards creating work that challenges and reflects the world we live in, carrying that great Irish tradition of storytelling to a contemporary audience.

The small village of Dunabree is a peaceful place. The people here are harmless, sure in a tight-knit community like this one you have to look out for your own. Peaceful law-abiding people who wouldn't hurt a fly, who know their place, who toe the line. A criminal investigation has no place here, surely...

But who knows what happened at Kelly's pub that night, and who'll be the first to tell?

A version of KNACKERED adapted for Zoom will be presented as part of the StageOnScreen Festival (SOS Fest) by The Main Theatre (LA).

With a cast of two dynamic actors playing multiple roles, this show explores the insular nature of community and the prejudices which may lie hidden beneath the surface. When we endeavour to protect legacy and culture, who has the right to decide who belongs? And who gets left out in the cold?

DETAILS:

Friday 5th March 2021 (80 minutes run time)

11am PST / 7pm GMT

7am PST / 3am GMT

FREE online, see http://www.atthemain.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/themainnewhall for more details.

