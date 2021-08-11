Annual Los Angeles Short Film and Script Festival Set for Promenade Playhouse This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aug. 11, 2021  

The Annual Los Angeles Short Film and Script Festival is set to screen a special two day event at Santa Monica's iconic Promenade Playhouse August 14th & 15th, announced today by Festival Director Mark Mos. The Promenade Playhouse is part of Actress, Director Natalia Lazarus' Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory, celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year.

The Festival's two day event schedule will feature local, national, and international productions of over 40 films. In addition to the screenings the festival will also include a Q&A and meet & greets with directors, producers and actors according to the festival's President Mark Mos.

"Awards will be presented in an array of categories which include Best Short Drama, Best Short Comedy, Best Short Documentary, Best Short Animation, Best Short Experimental, BEST ACTRESS, BEST ACTOR, BEST WEB EPISODE, BEST MUSIC VIDEO, BEST SCORE, BEST SCRIPT and BEST UNPRODUCED SCRIPT" stated Mos.

Tickets are $10/block for screenings. There are seven (7) blocks. All Film Pass is $40 (save $30 when you purchase each block separately) this includes all screenings and Q&A with filmmakers. All Films Pass is good for Saturday August 14 (1pm-9pm) and Sunday August 15 (1pm-7pm).

"Event is open to the public, and festival guests can watch the best of the best in independent cinema, meet film producers, directors and actors in person", concluded Mos.

For information on Scheduling/Tickets for the Los Angeles Short Film and Script Festival, please visit: https://www.lasfsc.com/20202021.html

For information on the Promenade Playhouse, please visit: https://www.promenadeplayhouse.com/


