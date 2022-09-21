Annual HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Showings Return To The El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's "Hocus Pocus" October 7-13 and Disney and Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D October 14-31 presented by Disney+ Hallowstream at the El Capitan Theatre.



Guests attending a "Hocus Pocus" screening can view movie props on display from the Walt Disney Archives, including the Spell Book, a statue and a broom. Guests can take pictures at a "Hocus Pocus" photo op during the movie's run.



Moviegoers can get into the Halloween spirit by purchasing specialty concessions during "Hocus Pocus" showings. A Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper with bottled beverage and glow-in-the-dark Mickey Mummy Bucket with 64oz popcorn will be available.



The El Capitan Theatre will have an Opening Night Fan Event for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D on October 14 at 7pm. Guests can join Disney Legend Don Hahn, X Atencio's daughter, Tori Atencio McCullough, former Director of Interior Design at Walt Disney Imagineering, and granddaughter Kelsey McCullough, Manager, Innovation Product Development at Disney Studios, as they discuss Atencio's legacy he left behind.



Fans watching "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D can view movie props on display from the Walt Disney Archives, including Jack's House and Town Hall. A photo op for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be available during the movie's run.



Guests can purchase specialty concessions during "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D including a Zero Light Up Premium Bucket with 64oz popcorn and an Oogie Boogie Popcorn with gummy worms.



Showtimes for "Hocus Pocus" are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm plus 9:55pm showings on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are on sale now and $16 for all ages.



Showtimes for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm plus 9:55pm showings Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $16 for all ages. Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/