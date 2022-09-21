Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Annual HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Showings Return To The El Capitan Theatre

Learn more about the upcoming showtimes!

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  
Annual HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Showings Return To The El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's "Hocus Pocus" October 7-13 and Disney and Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D October 14-31 presented by Disney+ Hallowstream at the El Capitan Theatre.

Guests attending a "Hocus Pocus" screening can view movie props on display from the Walt Disney Archives, including the Spell Book, a statue and a broom. Guests can take pictures at a "Hocus Pocus" photo op during the movie's run.

Moviegoers can get into the Halloween spirit by purchasing specialty concessions during "Hocus Pocus" showings. A Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper with bottled beverage and glow-in-the-dark Mickey Mummy Bucket with 64oz popcorn will be available.

The El Capitan Theatre will have an Opening Night Fan Event for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D on October 14 at 7pm. Guests can join Disney Legend Don Hahn, X Atencio's daughter, Tori Atencio McCullough, former Director of Interior Design at Walt Disney Imagineering, and granddaughter Kelsey McCullough, Manager, Innovation Product Development at Disney Studios, as they discuss Atencio's legacy he left behind.

Fans watching "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D can view movie props on display from the Walt Disney Archives, including Jack's House and Town Hall. A photo op for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be available during the movie's run.

Guests can purchase specialty concessions during "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D including a Zero Light Up Premium Bucket with 64oz popcorn and an Oogie Boogie Popcorn with gummy worms.

Showtimes for "Hocus Pocus" are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm plus 9:55pm showings on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are on sale now and $16 for all ages.

Showtimes for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 4D are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm plus 9:55pm showings Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $16 for all ages. Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


BroadStage Presents Gabriela Martinez Next MonthBroadStage Presents Gabriela Martinez Next Month
September 21, 2022

Gabriela Martinez will perform for one evening presented by BroadStage at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.
Annual HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Showings Return To The El Capitan TheatreAnnual HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Showings Return To The El Capitan Theatre
September 21, 2022

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's “Hocus Pocus” October 7-13 and Disney and Tim Burton's “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D October 14-31 presented by Disney+ Hallowstream at the El Capitan Theatre.
Festival Of Arts Acquires New Artworks To Its Permanent Art Collection For 90th AnniversaryFestival Of Arts Acquires New Artworks To Its Permanent Art Collection For 90th Anniversary
September 21, 2022

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has announced the recent acquisition of four new pieces from talented, longtime Festival exhibiting artists to its Permanent Art Collection. Artwork from Molly Hutchings, Chris Bliss, Ray Brown, and Carolyn Machado will join the over 1,000 two-dimensional and three-dimensional works featured within the Festival's Permanent Art Collection, some dating back to the early 1900's.
Musical Theatre West Celebrates The Great American Pastime With Presentation Of DAMN YANKEESMusical Theatre West Celebrates The Great American Pastime With Presentation Of DAMN YANKEES
September 21, 2022

Long Beach's premier theatre company has announced the return of the seven-time Tony award-winning musical Damn Yankees to its stage for select nights October 14th- 30th.
OCWC Receives $50,000 Grant and Announces 2022/2023 SeasonOCWC Receives $50,000 Grant and Announces 2022/2023 Season
September 21, 2022

2022 has been an exciting year for the Orange County Women's Chorus, which performed at Carnegie Hall in June and received a $50,000 grant in September from the California Nonprofit Performing Arts Grant Program. The programming for their 25th anniversary season includes three performances that promise to spark your imagination and fill your soul.