Angel City Chorale to Celebrate 30 Years with HOLIDAY HOMECOMING Concert at UCLA's Royce Hall

America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer-winning vocal sensation and Los Angeles' premier community choir Click Here (ACC), led by Sue Fink, Artistic Director, announced today that their holiday concert, Holiday Homecoming, will take place on Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd at UCLA's famed Royce Hall. ACC is overjoyed to bring people together again to feel the community spirit of the holidays. For guests that are not able to attend in person, ACC will also livestream the Sunday concert. The merry festivities will feature a selection of old and new seasonal songs that capture the joyful spirit of the yuletide as the chorale continues to celebrate their 30th anniversary year.

The electrifying 180-voice Angel City Chorale along with the ACC Orchestra, will raise the spirits of everyone from Holiday-Stans to Bah-Humbugs with fresh, new orchestrated arrangements of familiar titles like God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Hark the Herald Angels Sing and I'll Be Home for Christmas. More than just Hanukkah celebrants will delight in the rousing Judah and His Maccabees and the moving Hine Ma Tov. The lively gospel of Children, Go Where I Send Thee will have listeners on their feet. Other songs include Arbolito de Navidad (Little Christmas Tree), a heartwarming holiday story wrapped in an energetic mariachi arrangement and the inspirational The Light of Hope, an original song from Fink and longtime choir soloist standout Dr. Reverend Donald Paredes.

"We have an amazing show this year that will give you goosebumps and maybe even bring a tear or two!" said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. "Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, ACC is your home for the holidays - just like it's been my home for the past 30 years. Like we always say, 'It's Not the Holidays til the Angels Sing.'"

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) will also be featured in the Holiday Homecoming concert. The partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice & Mar Vista along with Grant Elementary in Santa Monica and the Walgrove School now serves more than 90 students through after school and weekend classes.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 2nd at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 3rd at 3:00 PM at UCLA's Royce Hall. The Sunday afternoon performance will also be livestreamed. Tickets are available from $19 - $99; to purchase tickets and donate to Angel City Chorale's Holiday Homecoming, please visit Click Here or roycehall.org

Follow Angel City Chorale on Instagram @angelcitychorale; on Facebook @angelcitychorale; and on TikTok @angelcitysings for the latest updates.

Health and Safety Information

Royce Hall strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending any event. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 do not come to campus

If you have any questions please call 310-267-4465 or email info@roycehall.org

ABOUT ANGEL CITY CHORALE (ACC)

Now in its 30th year among the premier choral groups in Southern California, Angel City

Chorale is proud to represent the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in its membership, music,

and outreach activities, thereby fulfilling its mission of "Building Community One Song at a

Time." Celebrated Artistic Director Fink founded the Chorale at world-famous McCabe's Guitar

Shop in 1993 with 18 singers - which has now grown to over 180 talented and dedicated singers,

presenting a broad and eclectic repertoire including classical, gospel, jazz, pop and world music.

The chorale is best known for its performances on NBC's top-rated talent competition America's Got Talent (2018), making it all the way to the semi-finals. Hailed by Simon Cowell as "one of the best choirs we've ever had," the Chorale earned the coveted Golden Buzzer, touching nearly 20 million viewers with their rich sound and compelling message of unity and diversity. The video of Angel City Chorale's captivating performance of Toto's "Africa" has been viewed more than 80 million times by people around the world.




2023 Regional Awards


