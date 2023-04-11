Angel City Chorale Marks 30th Anniversary With Spring Concert, 30 ROCKS! CELEBRATING THE BEST OF 3 DECADES

America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer-winning vocal sensation and Los Angeles' premier community choir Angel City Chorale (ACC) have announced their spectacular concert 30 years in the making - 30 Rocks! Celebrating the Best of 3 Decades. Led by Artistic Director Sue Fink, the ACC orchestra and 190 members return to the stage at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus to share the songs that made them internationally famous. This historic and joyful event will take place Saturday, June 10th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, June 11th at 3:00pm.

From 1993 to 2023, ACC has performed 500+ songs in 20 languages in more than 250 concerts around the world. They are proud to represent the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in their membership, music, and outreach activities fulfilling their motto to "Build Community One Song at a Time." To commemorate their 30th Anniversary, they will perform some of their greatest and most popular hits of all time plus relive their unforgettable run on NBC's America's Got Talent with the rousing "This Is Me," the golden-buzzer winning "Baba Yetu," as well as their blockbuster viral hit, "Africa."

"It's been a joyous 30 years - I never would have imagined what Angel City Chorale would become when I started this community choir at McCabe's Guitar Shop so many years ago," said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. "We can't wait to celebrate this momentous anniversary - we've had some amazing adventures which have taken us around the world, made us a viral sensation and given us a national stage."

The songs featured in the concert will include:

Wayfaring Stranger - Remixes the American shape note hymn with ancient Latin chant and elements of contemporary dubstep for a surprise opener.

Samba Do AviÃ£o - Jobim goes choral; with a nod to Brazil, their largest fanbase outside the US!

Ubi Caritas - Recorded on their first album, the words of this centuries-old hymn unite us across generations - Where there is charity and love, God is there.

Soon Ah Will Be Done - Dawson's rousing spiritual will shake the room!

Sogno di Volare - From recording at Abbey Road Studios to their first virtual video during the pandemic to now, live in person, this piece honors their upcoming tour of Italy this summer and their longtime collaboration with its Grammy Award winning composer Christopher Tin.

TV Medley - Having been on TV with America's Got Talent, they salute TV classics with this nick@night-style theme song mashup!

Baba Yetu - Their AGT Golden Buzzer winning performance!

This is Me - AGT quarterfinals performance (and Simon Cowell's favorite song) that celebrates the unique beauty in all of us.

Sure on this Shining Night - An ACC favorite, once accompanied by Lauridsen himself, this masterful piece captures both the sadness and beauties of life.

Freedom Medley - Alumni will join the chorale through the end of the show beginning with this piece, evoking memories of their tour in South Africa. A true homecoming moment!

Bye and Bye - The first gospel song performed by ACC, a perennial favorite!

Africa - Their biggest hit performance to date (200M+ online views) that took Angel City Chorale from Los Angeles to the world!

The concert will also feature alumni from past seasons as well as the Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) with children ages 6 to 17 which began as a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, Venice & Burbank along with Walgrove Elementary School to bring free music education to youth in Los Angeles.

The concert will take place on Saturday, June 10th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, June 11th at 3:00 PM at UCLA's Royce Hall. The Sunday afternoon performance will also be live streamed for a $10 minimum donation. Tickets are available from $25 - $99; to purchase tickets and donate to Angel City Chorale's 30 Rocks! Celebrating the Best of 3 Decades, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2235984Â®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fangelcitychorale.org%2F30rock?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1s or roycehall.org