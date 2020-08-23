An Evening Conversation With James Cromwell Will Be Held on September 11

The event will be presented via Zoom.

The next installment of The Robey Theatre Company's online series of Evening Conversations will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., presented via Zoom. Celebrated actor and activist James Cromwell will discuss the current and future state of the Theatre, the impact of the pandemic on the performing arts, and the response of the arts to the recent global uprising in support of racial and social justice. This will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

James Cromwell, a veteran of Broadway (Grand Horizons; Hamlet; Othello), television (Emmy Award for American Horror Story: Asylum) and motion pictures (Oscar nomination for Babe) has been an activist for progressive causes for decades, ranging from his support of the Black Panthers in the 1960s through his recent advocacy for environmental conservation and animal rights. He appeared onstage for The Robey Theatre Company in its presentation of Discovered Voices in 2004.

An Evening Conversation with James Cromwell will be moderated by Millena Gay, Special Events Producer for The Robey Theatre Company.

TO REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT: Registration for this event will open on August 21, 2020. You can find a registration link by visiting http://robeytheatrecompany.org . After you have submitted your RSVP, you will be sent the exclusive Zoom link. Registration will be limited, so please reserve early to avoid disappointment. Suggested donation: $10.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing on The Robey Theatre Company's YouTube Channel starting Friday, September 18.

The Robey Theatre Company is a non-profit organization founded 26 years ago by Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. The company is named after actor, activist and humanitarian Paul Robeson. Its emphasis is on telling stories of the global Black diaspora.

