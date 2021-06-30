Amy R. Forbes Elected President Of Center Theatre Group Board Of Directors

The Center Theatre Group Board of Directors has elected Amy R. Forbes as its President, beginning July 1, 2021.

Outgoing President Kiki Ramos Gindler moves into the position of Chairperson of the Board, having led the nonprofit organization's most dedicated supporters for more than six years. Joining Forbes and Gindler are the Board's newest officers, including William R. Lindsay as Executive Vice President, William H. Ahmanson, Miles Benickes and Gail Berman-Masters as Vice Presidents, Stanley Iezman as Secretary and David Quigg as Treasurer. All officers are elected to a term of three years.

"As we move ever closer to a safe reopening of our theatres and embark on a search for our next Artistic Director, I recognize this is both an exciting and important time to take a leadership role at Center Theatre Group," said Forbes. "When I joined the Board, it was at another pivotal moment in our history. We had just welcomed Michael Ritchie as the successor to our Founding Artistic Director and had opened the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Since that time, I've remained proud of the inspiring work we've accomplished, on the stage, in the classroom and around Los Angeles. I am confident that Center Theatre Group will rise to the occasion and live up to its mission, thanks in great part to our brilliant and dedicated staff led by CEO Meghan Pressman, and our multi-talented and committed Board.

"I also don't know how we would have made it through the past six years without Kiki's leadership and willingness to commit so much time, energy, and personal resources to ensure Center Theatre Group remains strong for another 50 years. I'm grateful that Kiki will not be saying goodbye, rather moving into a position on the Board that will allow us to work together to steward this incredible organization into a reopened, revitalized era."

Forbes has spent her entire legal career at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and has served on the Firm's Executive Committee, and as the Co-Partner in Charge of the Los Angeles office. She is the Co-Chair of the Land Use Practice Group. The primary focus of her practice is at the administrative level, including the negotiation of agreements with local governments and public agencies, the supervision of the preparation of environmental documentation, the processing of entitlements through public hearings and community meetings and other administrative proceedings, as well as legal issues associated with project development and construction.

During a one-year leave of absence from the firm in 1988-89, she had the honor and opportunity to work on land use planning issues at the Crown Property Bureau, the agency of the Thai government which manages the King of Thailand's property, under a Luce Foundation Fellowship.

Forbes graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Princeton University in 1980 (earning a certification in the transportation program) and from the University of Southern California School of Law in 1984, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif.

From 1990 to 1996, she was on the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Conservancy, the largest local preservation organization in the country, serving as President of the organization from 1993-1996. In 2006 she joined Center Theatre Group's board and has also served on the Board of the USC School of Architecture Guild and the Los Angeles Free Clinic. She has provided more than 20 years of pro bono real estate advice and other service to Center Theatre Group. She is a member of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.

The Center Theatre Group Board of Directors includes Chairperson Kiki Ramos Gindler, President Amy R. Forbes, Executive Vice President William R. Lindsay, Vice Presidents William H. Ahmanson, Miles Benickes and Gail Berman-Masters, Secretary Stanley Iezman, Treasurer David Quigg and members Harry Abrams, Michelle A. Avan, Jonathan Axel, Pamela Beck, Thom Beers, Jana Bezdek, Betsy Borns, Diana Buckhantz, Dannielle Campos Ramirez, Wendy Chang, Jill Chozen, Christine Cronin-Hurst, Bradford W. Edgerton, MD, Noah Francis, Gary Frischling, Ron Gillyard, Patricia Glaser, Manuela Cerri Goren, Max Gousse, Robert Greenblatt, Jason Grode, Aliza Karney Guren, Paul James, Louise Moriarty, Kari Nakama, Philip Pavel, Meghan Pressman, Michael Ritchie, Laura Rosenwald, Bruce L. Ross, Elliott Sernel, Glenn A. Sonnenberg, Sandra Stern, Marsha Tauber Sallai, Bonnie Vitti, Richard Weitz, Hattie Winston and Matthew Walden.