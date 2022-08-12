Alretha Thomas Brings New Original Dramedy to the Stage With MOMMIE & CLYDE

It's been 13 years since the premiere of Alretha Thomas's hit play, "One Woman, Two Lives," starring Kellita Smith. Now, Thomas says she's thrilled to introduce the world to her latest work, "Mommie & Clyde." The play, featuring a star-studded cast, will run from August 5 to August 21, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com and OnStage411.com. The show about a con-artist duo whose latest scam turns their world upside down, forcing them to make life-altering decisions, has a mixture of hilarity, drama, romance, and heart-wrenching moments that will have audiences clamoring for more.

The cast includes talented actress and community advocate, Courtney Nichole who currently stars in Tyler Perry's "Assisted Living." In addition, Nichole has had roles on numerous other popular TV shows, including "S.W.A.T." and "Snowfall." A theatre actress at heart, her favorite role to date was Rose in the classic stage play, "Fences." In Mommie & Clyde, she'll have an opportunity to act alongside her husband, actor Jamald Gardner. Gardner, who recently wrote and starred in the one man show "What About Dad," also has impressive credits, recently appearing in "Snowfall" and "Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker's Dynasty." Melvin Ward, who has an extensive television, film, and theater career also stars in the play. A series regular in the Dhar Mann Studios series, he's graced numerous stages, including the Hudson where he played Eugene and Young man in the play "Periphery." His film credits include Reggie Pryor in the film "No Weapon Formed Against Us." The talented trio is joined by Janessa Morgan, a triple threat who acts, sings opera, and dances. Morgan has had roles in numerous TV shows and films, including "Scandal," "Little Reminders" and "A New Life."

"Mommie and Clyde" is directed by Byron Nora, an accomplished award-winning director and recipient of numerous NAACP Theater nominations. Nora says he's excited about partnering with Thomas again for their fourth professional project together. Nora will be joined by his wife Mylette Nora, an award-winning and renown costume designer whose work has graced numerous stages and can recently be seen in the award-winning film, "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story."

When asked what message she hopes to convey to audiences, Thomas said, "I want people to know that it's never too late to change or go after your dreams." She went on to say that she's a living example. After working in corporate America for thirty years, she took a leap of faith and left her job to act and write novels full time. In 2020, during the pandemic, the award-winning author was cast as Anastasia Devereaux in Tyler Perry's BET sitcom "Assisted Living." In 2022, her latest suspense novel went on submission to publishers. "If I can do it, anyone can!"