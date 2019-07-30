Alex Lewis (who plays Charlie and Farady) in Lost: The Musical, the well-received musical parody based on the TV series LOST currently running at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, will be appearing on NBC's "Bring The Funny," tonight, July 30th at 10 pm (PCT). The top six acts will be chosen to move on to the next round of completion.

Hosted by Amanda Seales, star comedians Kenan Thompson, Jeff Foxworthy and top social media personality Chrissy Teigen judge 40 undiscovered stand-up, variety and sketch comedy acts. The hopeful contestants compete for the biggest laughs as they perform their funniest sets, solo or in groups, live before the studio audience and judges' panel. The winning person or group takes home a grand prize of $250,000 and an invitation to perform at the world's premier international comedy festival, Just For Laughs, in Montreal.

Alex Lewis' performs with Keith Habersberger, and Hughie Stone Fish in the musical comedy group "Lewberger", which has been a staple of the LA comedy scene for two years. You can typically find them frequenting the Nerdmelt stage in Hollywood as well as the Virgil in Los Feliz. Most recently they played Kaaboo del Mar opening for musical comedy powerhouse Garfunkel and Oates. Additionally, they have played at UCB, the Whisky a Go Go, UCLA and venues in San Diego, Anaheim and Santa Monica.

For more information about "Lewberger" please visit https://lewbergercomedy.com/

For information regarding the musical parody LOST: The Musical running through September 23rd at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks please visit www.lostparody.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You