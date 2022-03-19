Advocate and Actress Lisa Pellegrene Releases New Book, “A Glimpse Into The Sunshine” 

Lisa Pellegrene has released a new book, titled "A Glimpse Into the Sunshine."

Animal welfare advocate, author, and TV/film professional Lisa Pellegrene recently released "A Glimpse Into the Sunshine," a novella length book consisting of short, inspirational, true stories to uplift and motivate people to "seek the good," and focus on the blessings. "A Glimpse Into the Sunshine" was released in February of 2022 and is available in all formats - full color paperback, Kindle, and a hard back cover.

The book placed in various "Top 100" categories relating to artist autobiographies and "Travel and Adventure Memoirs." Pellegrene shares inspirational stories relating to animal welfare and rescue, as well as stories that focus on the importance of "living life to the fullest." Pellegrene was named one of the "Top 25 Authors in Los Angeles," by Soeleish Los Angeles Magazine in September of 2021, www,slamag.com. The magazine celebrates entrepreneurship by honoring the "Top 25" entrepreneurs in various categories throughout Los Angeles.

Pellegrene states, "The book came about as a way to remember just a few of the happiest, most inspiring times, as I started the book in early 2020 as a way of motivating myself during the period of time where most of us experienced a great deal of isolation due to the pandemic." Continuing, "The idea for the book also came about shortly after a close friend of mine told me that they truly appreciated my ability to be present, even in the midst of adversity. I think that is why I have so many positive memories that resonate with me so strongly to this day. When we fully "show up" and appreciate each season of our life, the good moments become memories which last forever, due to being fully present for them; and the difficulties which we all experience throughout life, we know we can rise above - looking at obstacles as opportunities to overcome, putting our energy and attention there - on overcoming, getting on to better days."

The book is available on Amazon. Lisa Pellegrene's first book, "Be Epic, Choose Love," released initially in 2019, and then was re-released as an extended, second edition in July of 2021 - entitled, "Be Epic, Choose Love - The Inspiration Continues." "Be Epic, Choose Love'' is available at various Barnes and Noble locations in the "Personal Growth" section. The extended edition is available in a full color format on Amazon available now. Readers can also order the "So Cal Love," t-shirt with the reminder to "Be Epic, Choose Love" on the reverse. The information is available in the book, "A Glimpse Into the Sunshine," and at www.officiallisapellegrene.com.

Readers will find photographs within the book from Palm Springs, Joshua Tree National Park and many others. Award Winning Filmmaker Israel David Groveman states, "Lisa's heart shines through on every page of "A Glimpse Into the Sunshine," and when I read it I find myself realizing how much I am grateful for..." referring to "A Glimpse Into the Sunshine" as "A Meditation on Joy."