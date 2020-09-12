Adult Education Theatre Appreciation Seminars Go Virtual

The presentations are virtual, online.

Theatre 40 is launching a shortened season of its long standing Adult Education Theatre Appreciation Seminars this month. This Semester's theme is "THE OTHER: plays concerning the relationships with those different from ourselves". The presentations are virtual, online.

The first play is WHITE by James Ijames, a comedy about a gay artist who feels he is being unfairly excluded from an art gallery show - and what he plans on doing about it. This play will kick off the Seminars and will be streamed virtually on Monday, September 21 at 7 PM. It features Theatre 40 actors Luise Heath, Landon Beatty, Amanda Conlon and Guest Artist, Arthur Keng. It is directed by Melanie MacQueen

The second play is DISGRACED by Ayad Akhtar, a drama wherein a dinner party goes horribly wrong when the guests discuss politics. This play will be streamed on Monday, September 28 at 7 PM. It features Theatre 40 actors Nathalie Rudolph and Scott Facher, as well as Guest Artists Cherish Duke, Asaadhya Pal and Behzad Dabu. (Behzad is part of the original Chicago Cast.) It is directed by John Leslie.

The third play is WHITE GUY ON THE BUS by Bruce Graham, a drama. A wealthy white businessman befriends a single, black mom during their bus rides. But the friendship is not what it seems. The play will be streamed on Monday, October 12 at 7 PM. It features Theatre 40 actors Warren Davis, Amy Tolsky, Nathalie Rudolph and Guest Artist Eric Keitel. It is directed by Paul Millet.

The fourth play is RASHEEDA SPEAKING by Joel Drake Johnson. This play will be streamed on Monday, October 26 at 7 PM. It is a dramedy wherein one black and one white co-worker are put at odds by their manipulative boss. This play has yet to be cast. It is directed by John Leslie.

These Adult Education Virtual Seminars are led by Theatre 40 members, John Leslie and Melanie MacQueen. There will be discussions after each one in which viewers may participate. Each "class" is ten dollars, which will be paid on the streaming platform ShowTix4u. If you are interested in viewing one or more of these Adult Education Seminars, please contact Melanie MacQueen at macqueenmel8@gmail.com or John Leslie at macqueenm1@aol.com.

Programming may be subject to change.

Theatre Forty, now in its 55th year, is a non-profit organization. It is Beverly Hills' professional theatre company. It conducts the Adult Education Seminars as a program of the Beverly Hills Unified School District.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You