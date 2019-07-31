Actors' Gang Presents TOY STORY TEMPEST As Part Of Free Shakespeare In The Park Series

The Actors' Gang opens Toy Story Tempest, our annual Free Shakespeare in the Park production, on Saturday, August 3rd. Based on William Shakespeare's The Tempest and inspired by Pixar-Disney's Toy Story characters, this 45-minute family show runs every Saturday and Sunday through August 25th in Media Park.



Since 2006, over 26,000 community members across Los Angeles have enjoyed our adaptations, introducing children to Shakespeare by reimagining his classic stories through the voices of their favorite characters. This summer, we celebrate the 13th season of the series with our Toy Story take on Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed by Will Thomas McFadden.



Toy Story Tempest is set amid the toys' search of their beloved owner, Andy. For the past 12 years, Woody (Prospero) and Jessie (Miranda) have been stranded on a magical deserted island. After a great tempest, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Slinky, Bo Peep, and the rest of the gang are summoned to the island by Woody, with the hope of being reunited with Andy. On their journey to home, they make new friends and learn valuable lessons about love, loyalty and forgiveness.



The cast of Toy Story Tempest includes Adam J. Jefferis (Woody/Prospero), Lee Margaret Hanson (Jessie/Miranda), Will Thomas McFadden (Buzz/Ferdinand), Kenny Palmer (Ariel/Duke Caboom), Ethan Corn (Forky/Caliban), Tom Szymanski (Hamm/Antonio), Pedro Shanahan (Slinky/ Alonso), Luis Quintana (Slinky/Alonso), Julia Finch (Rex/Sebastian), Paulette Zubata (Bo Peep/ Gonzalo), Steve Porter (Mr. Potato Head/ Trinculo), Lynde Houck (Mrs. Potato Head/Stefano), and James Bane (Understudy).



The creative team includes Adam J. Jefferis (set design) and Rynn Vogel (costume design)

Every weekend in August, families are invited to bring a blanket and enjoy this new Shakespeare adaptation, followed by a popsicle celebration where the audience can meet (and take selfies with) the characters!



The Actors' Gang summer performances are provided FREE-OF-CHARGE thanks to generous support in part by the City of Culver City, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Performing Arts Grant Program, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment. This project is also supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.



Community members wishing to support this free series are encouraged to make a financial or ina??kind contribution to the theater at www.TheActorsGang.com or by phone at 310-838-4264.





