Actor Insider Tips: LA Edition Will Be Presented on Zoom Featuring LA Casting Director, Jamie Castro

Actors Connection, Up-To-Date Actor, and Ted Brunetti Studios have proudly teamed up to present Actor Insider Tips: LA Edition, a free Zoom panel where top-level industry experts provide practical guidance for actors looking to build their careers in the Los Angeles market. (Live on Sunday, May 15 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.)

Featured panelist Jamie Castro (acclaimed casting director for SCANDAL, GREY'S ANATOMY, STATION 19, INVENTING ANNA) will be joined by agent Elmer Blanco (Avalon Artists Agency), producer Ashley-Lauren Elrod, and award-winning writer, entertainment journalist, and publicist Steven Shehori.

Actors attending the live virtual event will receive constructive, hands-on industry tips and advice from the veteran panelists, whose topics of discussion will include "Gaining Visibility in Your Chosen Market" and "Strengthening Individuality in Your Career." The panel will conclude with a Q&A. Registration is open at ActorsConnection.com.

The Actor Insider Tips: LA Edition seminar is a collaboration between Actors Connection, Up-To-Date Actor, and Ted Brunetti Studios:

Actors Connection (ActorsConnection.com) is an online professional development company for actors looking to strengthen skillsets while building connections with notable and currently working entertainment professionals.

Up-To-Date Actor (Uptodateactor.com) is a 24/7 personal assistant that gives artists the tools to be the CEO of their careers with daily updated project announcements, news, industry contacts, and other tools.

Ted Brunetti Studios (TedBrunettistudio.com) is a private, boutique acting studio, offering virtual and in-person on-camera classes for actors in all markets in a safe, all-inclusive environment.