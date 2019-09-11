Acrobatic Dance Troupe MOMIX Announced At The Center For The Arts

Theatrical dance-acrobatic company MOMIX performs its dazzling choreography and distinctive movements on the Smothers Theatre stage on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $25 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about MOMIX is available by visiting momix.com.

Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled fans in more than 22 countries and has been featured on stage, screen, and television. In an endless search for another gravity, founder and artistic director Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props, and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish.

For Viva MOMIX, the company will present a collection of the most iconic pieces from its illustrious repertoire as well as several new fantastic works, including: "Pleiades" (MOMIX in Orbit), "Cactus Wren/Morning Star" (Opus Cactus), "Marigolds" (Botanica), "Pole Dance" (Opus Cactus), "Baths of Caracalla" (ReMIX), Daddy Long Leg (35th Anniversary Creation), Light Reigns (35th Anniversary Creation), "Paper Trails" (35th Anniversary Creation), "Echoes of Narcissus" (Botanica), "Snow Geese" (Lunar Sea), "Dream Catcher" (Opus Cactus), "Brainwave" (Classics), "Man Fan" (Botanica), "Spawning" (Classics), "Table Talk" (Classics), "Aqua Flora" (Botanica), and "If You Need Some Body" (ReMIX).

About MOMIX

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances worldwide, MOMIX has worked in film and television. With performances on PBS' Dance in America series, France's Antenne II, and Italian RAI television, the company's repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. Joining the Montreal Symphony in the Rhombus Media film of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, winner of an International Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special, the company's performance was distributed on laser disc by Decca Records. MOMIX was also featured in IMAGINE, one of the first 3-D IMAX films to be released in IMAX theaters world-wide. MOMIX dancers Cynthia Quinn and Karl Baumann, under Moses Pendleton's direction, played the role of "Bluey" in the feature film FX2. White Widow, co-choreographed by Moses Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn, was featured in Robert Altman's movie The Company. Participating in the Homage a Picasso in Paris, MOMIX was also selected to represent the US at the European Cultural Center at Delphi.

MOMIX has been commissioned by corporations such as Fiat and Mercedes Benz, performing at Fiat's month long 100th Anniversary Celebration in Torino, Italy and Mercedes Benz's International Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. With nothing more than light, shadow, props, and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents for more than 38 years.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the Center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.





