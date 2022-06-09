Acclaimed Choreographer and Multi-Award Winning Musical Director Join The Team of 13 THE MUSICAL at The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Panic! Productions, Born To Perform Studio and BarCinBoo Productions announce the addition of acclaimed choreographer Michelle Elkin and multiple award winning musical director Lloyd Cooper will join the team, along with Barry Pearl, of the popular teen musical 13. Auditions begin in June, rehearsal in July/August and the show is set to open September 2, 2022, at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

13 is a musical with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. After his parents' divorce, twelve year old Evan Goldman moved from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

Michelle Elkin - CHOREOGRAPHER

Michelle Elkin's Select Choreographic credits include: "Sutton Foster Live" with Jonathon Groff (PBS), "Young Sheldon" with Jason Alexander (CBS), "Younger" with Sutton Foster, Miriam Shor and Martha Plimpton (TV LAND), "The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel" (AMAZON), "Me And My Grandma" with Rhea Perlman, "Baby Daddy" (ABC FAMILY), TNT pilot "Dawn" directed by Sam Raimi, Lifetime's reality show "Your Mama Don't Dance", "Kristin" starring Kristin Chenoweth, and tap sequences in ABC Family's "Bunheads". Theater: Something Rotten (Regional), musical numbers featuring Tony Award winner Sutton Foster with special guest Joshua Henry for the NSO at Kennedy Center, New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Houston Symphony, Sister Act The Musical (Broadway World Nominee), Hunchback Of Notre Dame (Broadway World Nominee) Children Of Eden (Broadway World Nominee), Little Shop Of Horrors (Straz Center), The Goodbye Girl (MTG). Feature films "Wild Hogs", "What Just Happened". Associate Choreographer credits include; "Dancing With The Stars", "Sister Act" at Pasadena Playhouse, "Emmy Awards" with Jane Lynch, "Academy Awards" with Hugh Jackman and the Broadway show, Wonderland (Marquis Theater). www.michelleelkin.com

Lloyd Cooper - MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Lloyd Cooper has won multiple awards for best musical direction including Plan-B Entertainment's production of Beauty and the Beast. He is proud to have worked as musical director for Theater League, San Bernardino CLO, San Diego CLO, Theatre Under The Stars (Houston), The Lyric Theatre (Oklahoma City), Cabrillo Music Theatre (Thousand Oaks) and many others. He was nominated for an Ovation Award as musical director for Cabrillo's production of The Andrews Brothers. Lloyd was the musical director for Happy Days - A New Musical written by Garry Marshall and Paul Williams, both for the original production at the Falcon Theatre and for Cabrillo. He also musical directed the world premiere of Hello! My Baby at the Rubicon Theatre. Lloyd has worked as composer, arranger, and/or conductor in such television shows as "Father Dowling", "Matlock" and "Perry Mason" and the films "The Prince of Tides", "Godzilla" and "The Holiday." He worked with Barbra Streisand and Stephen Sondheim in rehearsing and choosing music for her "Back To Broadway" album. He served as orchestrator and musical director (music by Stephen Schwartz) for the premier of My Antonia at the Rubicon Theatre. Lloyd and his wife Barbara are proud that a musical they created called The Diary was produced at the Scherr Forum Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California.

The producers are overjoyed to have such an incredible team in place, including director Barry Pearl, to begin auditions in June. Stay tuned for more details. Tickets will go on sale in late June. More info will be available online at: www.panicproductions.com The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is located at 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA. 93065.