Absurdist Comedian Claire Woolner to Present A RETROSPECTION at The Hollywood Fringe

A Retrospection will run at The Actor's Company Little Theater in the Hollywood Fringe Festival from June 2nd through June 24th.

Absurdist comedian, Claire Woolner is bringing her brand new devised solo show "A Retrospection" to the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She is the Steve Martin of performance art meets the Meryl Streep of clown, all wrapped up in a Marina Abromovic fever dream. A Retrospection will run at The Actor's Company Little Theater in the Hollywood Fringe Festival from June 2nd through June 24th.

An immersive theater experience with fun and absurd audience involvement and deliberate subverting of traditional comedy. This show poses a playful yet emotional inquiry into self acceptance, and encourages us all to embrace the weirdo within. Silly comedic bits, playfully serious pieces and authentic breakdowns, make this a work of tragicomedy at its finest. Though a comedy and clown show, the work touches upon some difficult topics and has some nudity, so 18+ is recommended.

Devised as part of the Public Displays of Altadena workshop series, this show was built through a weekly performance in which Woolner put up bold new work in front of an audience to test the bounds of her ideas and get immediate feedback. After 5 months, she now has this piece which is semi-autobiographical, semi-surrealist and completely relatable, albeit not at first glance.

For more information visit: https://www.clairewoolner.com

About the Artist:


Claire Woolner is an actor and performist from Los Angeles trained in the Meisner Technique and clown with multiple film credits. She co-devised and starred in WOM: a feminist comedy uprising(directed by Cirque du Soleil's John Gilkey), which toured nationally and was adapted for the screen by Joe Swanberg. She also co-devised and starred as Mary Shelley in Four Lark's Frankenstein, commissioned by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Most recently, Claire opened an alternative comedy space in Altadena, California (Public Displays of Altadena) for development and performance of bold new live performance.

Performance Details: 

Where:
The Actors Company
The Little Theater - 916 N. Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90046

When:
Friday June 2, 8:30 pm (preview)
Saturday June 10, 10 pm
Sunday June 11, 5pm
Monday June 19, 4pm
Saturday June 24, 7pm

Tickets:
Tickets are $15 and available online and at the Hollywood Fringe Box Office
Visit: Click Here




Recommended For You