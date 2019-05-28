Abrams Artists Agency Opens New Podcast Studio

Abrams Artists Agency's Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing & Branding Division is launching a first-to-market, in-house podcast studio reflecting the Agency's expansion of its digital studio offerings which launched in 2017. The modern facility will continue to operate as a video hub for the company's clients and brands across the board and will include advanced state-of-the-art equipment and décor to support the burgeoning podcast production space. The announcement was made by Agency partners Robert Attermann (CEO), Brian Cho (President and COO), and Adam Bold (Chairman).

With dozens of clients who have active podcast productions including Andrew East's "Redirected," Jimmy Diresta's "Making It," and Brandi Glanville's "Unfiltered," the Agency expects clients to use the spacious studio on a regular basis, which will house some of the best recording and post-production equipment available.

The Agency's successful Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing & Branding Division has been an innovator in the digital influencer space for more than 10 years. With an internal podcast team that helps facilitate distribution and platform partnerships, as well as an internal sales team that helps sell sponsorships against the podcast, this studio is the final piece in providing clients with a 360-degree experience.

"We have made an investment in building this facility because we see it as a growing part of the business, and we want to make sure our clients have all the best resources and tools to be as successful as possible," stated Cho.

In general, podcasting is one of the quickest growing avenues for influencers and talent to share their stories and passions, as well as for brands to enhance their marketing presence with the rabid engagement of podcast audiences. Brands are spending more dollars today on podcast ads in a similar fashion as YouTube has for traditional video digital influencers.

Supervising this endeavor is senior agent Amanda Marzolf from the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing & Branding Division. Katina Kontarakis, the division's Director of Sales, will oversee brand relationships and new business development for the facility.

Agency leadership believes that the services provided will help influencers and theatrical talent develop IP that may expand into digital or linear broadcast content and programming.

Abrams Artists Agency is leading talent and literary agency known for fostering the careers of some of today's most notable actors, writers, and content creators across a broad spectrum of the media industry. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, they are highly regarded for their youth and emerging talent divisions, as well as for their alternative-and-digital-programming group, with an impressive line-up of social-media influencers who reach a wide global audience. They recently launched Abrams Digital Network, a multi - channel network that will help drive revenue for AAA digital talent. It was recently announced that Abrams Artists Agency sold to longtime executives Robert Attermann and Brian Cho, and their new partner entrepreneur and producer Adam Bold. For more information go to www.abramsartists.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories