AN AMERICAN VIDEO STORE Comes to Hollywood Fringe

An American Video Store is a funny, emotional, and nostalgic trip down memory lane. The story takes place over 3 pivotal moments in the history of the American video store. While telling an intimate tale of clerks and customers, the play also examines the rise and fall of what was a cultural phenomenon that defined a generation. The premiere performance of An American Video Store happens June 9th @ 6:30 pm at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Hollywood, CA 90038.

The play uses the iconic company Blockbuster Video as the bedrock in which to explain how staggering the numbers associated with industry truly were. For example, at its peak in 2004, Blockbuster had 9,000 locations worldwide. Today, there is just one location left. "Oh, how the mighty have fallen." Writer/Director Thomas J Wortham also plays the narrator, fleshing out the more interesting and nuanced details of how and why things really fell apart. But all these facts simply act as a foundation to tell the story of the characters inside the building. While the overarching narrative of the business is tragic, the way the characters grow and evolve over time becomes the focus and heart of An American Video Store.

Produced, Written, and Directed by Thomas J Wortham.

Starring Aidan Rees, Jeff Coppage, Kristin Morris, Antoine Dillard, Misao McGregor, Angelique Maurnae, and Thomas Wortham.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sun June 9th @ 6:30 pm

Sat June 15th @9pm

Sun June 23rd @5:30pm

Wed June 26th @5:30pm

Sat June 29th @ 8:30pm

TICKET PRICE: $12 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6107

Admission Age: 13+

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Theatre. 5636 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038





