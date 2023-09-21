ALMOST MADE Now Playing At Whitefire Theatre

Almost Made is written and performed by Louie Liberti.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

ALMOST MADE Now Playing At Whitefire Theatre

ALMOST MADE Now Playing At Whitefire Theatre

Almost Made. A show. written and performed by Louie Liberti and directed by Richard Israel will be presented at Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. Running September 21- October 26, 2023.

Mister L's is a popular restaurant and Mob hangout in Yonkers. It's operated by Charles Liberti. Charles lives the life of a "Made Man" without being officially made. In Mob lingo, a "Made Man" is a man who is a full member of the Mob. "Buttons" and all. The Mob will never let Charles be a made man because his mother was Jewish. His status will peak as almost made.

Like all young boys who worship their father's, Louie Liberti sees his dad, Charles, as a larger-than-life character. Charles had the charm of a Sinatra, the class of a Di Maggio and the toughness of a Marciano. He is the most important man in Louie's life.

Admired as a hard worker, Charles gives in to certain excesses that will earn him the disapproval of the Mob, the law and ultimately his family! To earn his father's approval, Louie gets involved with certain financial improprieties ensuring his own trouble with the law.

Louie eventually finds a better path for himself to travel. The memory of his father still casts a long shadow.

As Louie observes, you have to dig deep to bury your father. His quest to become his own man will ultimately take him to a little village in Italy on the Amalfi coast.

Almost Made is written and performed by Louie Liberti. Familiar to national audiences from his six seasons on ER, his stage appearances include roles in Golden Boy, Sincerity Forever, and Slow Children. Also a director, his helming credits include The Pitch, Regretrosexual, This Has Got to be a Coincidence, Woman of Manhattan and the upcoming Times Like These!.

Richard Israel is the director of Almost Made. He is the recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Milton Katselas Award for Career Achievement in Directing. He received Ovation Awards for directing Violet and Floyd Collins. His other numerous directing credits include American Whore Story, Calvin Berger, Gypsy, Rent, West Side Story, Anita Bryant Died for Your Sins, and many more.

Can you ever become your own, autonomous person if your legacy is almost made? See Almost Made and find out.

Photo Credit: Mitch Rosander



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Pasadena Playhouse to Present First Ever Playhouse Family Play Day Featuring Rachel Bloom Photo
Pasadena Playhouse to Present First Ever Playhouse Family Play Day Featuring Rachel Bloom

Join Rachel Bloom and enjoy a day of family-friendly activities at Pasadena Playhouse's inaugural Playhouse Family Play Day.

2
Roger Q. Masons HIDE AND HIDE to Play 2023 LAX Festival at L.A. Dance Project Photo
Roger Q. Mason's HIDE AND HIDE to Play 2023 LAX Festival at L.A. Dance Project

Acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will present a reading of their play Hide and Hide with the Los Angeles Performance Practice as part of their 2023 Live Arts Exchange Festival on Friday, October 20 at 8pm.

3
Christopher Ashley to Talk THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL On Bob Bar Photo
Christopher Ashley to Talk THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL On 'Bob Barth's One Night Stand'

Get ready for an enlightening evening of theater talk as Christopher Ashley, the Artistic Director of the acclaimed La Jolla Playhouse, joins host Bob Barth on 'Bob Barth's One Night Stand.'

4
Los Angeles Ballet Reveals 2023/24 Season Program Photo
Los Angeles Ballet Reveals 2023/24 Season Program

Los Angeles Ballet has announced new Artistic Director Melissa Barak’s first fully programmed season for the Company. Learn more about the full season here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Measure STILL for Measure
Boston Court Performing Arts Center-Mainstage (9/07-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Pantages Theatre (6/11-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (8/18-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sugartank Gay Days featuring Symone, Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd
Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and Friends of the Watts Towers Arts Center Celebrate the 41st Annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival
Watts Towers Arts Center Campus (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
East West Players at David Henry Hwang Theater (10/26-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You