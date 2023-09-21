ALMOST MADE Now Playing At Whitefire Theatre

Almost Made. A show. written and performed by Louie Liberti and directed by Richard Israel will be presented at Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. Running September 21- October 26, 2023.

Mister L's is a popular restaurant and Mob hangout in Yonkers. It's operated by Charles Liberti. Charles lives the life of a "Made Man" without being officially made. In Mob lingo, a "Made Man" is a man who is a full member of the Mob. "Buttons" and all. The Mob will never let Charles be a made man because his mother was Jewish. His status will peak as almost made.

Like all young boys who worship their father's, Louie Liberti sees his dad, Charles, as a larger-than-life character. Charles had the charm of a Sinatra, the class of a Di Maggio and the toughness of a Marciano. He is the most important man in Louie's life.

Admired as a hard worker, Charles gives in to certain excesses that will earn him the disapproval of the Mob, the law and ultimately his family! To earn his father's approval, Louie gets involved with certain financial improprieties ensuring his own trouble with the law.

Louie eventually finds a better path for himself to travel. The memory of his father still casts a long shadow.

As Louie observes, you have to dig deep to bury your father. His quest to become his own man will ultimately take him to a little village in Italy on the Amalfi coast.

Almost Made is written and performed by Louie Liberti. Familiar to national audiences from his six seasons on ER, his stage appearances include roles in Golden Boy, Sincerity Forever, and Slow Children. Also a director, his helming credits include The Pitch, Regretrosexual, This Has Got to be a Coincidence, Woman of Manhattan and the upcoming Times Like These!.

Richard Israel is the director of Almost Made. He is the recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Milton Katselas Award for Career Achievement in Directing. He received Ovation Awards for directing Violet and Floyd Collins. His other numerous directing credits include American Whore Story, Calvin Berger, Gypsy, Rent, West Side Story, Anita Bryant Died for Your Sins, and many more.

Can you ever become your own, autonomous person if your legacy is almost made? See Almost Made and find out.

Photo Credit: Mitch Rosander