ALL IN THE TIMING Opens at Zephyr Theatre Next Month

Western Warburton in association with MY | Acting Studios present the critically acclaimed and award-winning evening of comedies, ALL IN THE TIMING by David Ives, combining wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun, will open the six one-acts October 14th, 2022, at The Zephyr Theatre. The stellar cast includes Patrick Warburton in two of the 1-acts and directed by Michael Yavnieli.

Tickets on sale now: www.onstage411.com/aitt

Winner of the John Gassner Playwriting Award. This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedies combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. A hilarious sextet whether played together or separately. "Like sketches for some hilarious, celestially conceived revue. The writing is not only very funny, it has density of thought and precision of poetry...ALL IN THE TIMING is by a master of fun. David Ives spins hilarity out of words." -NY Times. "Theatre that aerobicizes the brain and tickles the heart. Ives is a mordant comic who has put the 'play' back in playwright...A wondrous word master." -Time Magazine. "An original turn of mind is to be saluted in our tired theatre...A playwright with ideas, his own ideas, in his head is relatively rare. Such a one is David Ives." -NY Magazine.

ABOUT THE ONE ACTS

Featuring six diverse but equally hysterical one-act comedies, David Ives' All in the Timing is a witty, romantic, absurd, and existentially-minded evening of theatre.

SURE THING. Two people meet in a café and find their way through a conversational minefield as an offstage bell interrupts their false starts, gaffes, and faux pas on the way to falling in love (Taylor Behrens and Meadow Clare)

WORDS, WORDS, WORDS recalls the philosophical adage that three monkeys typing into infinity will sooner or later produce Hamlet and asks: What would monkeys talk about at their typewriters? (Maram Kamal, Meadow Clare and Melodie Shih)

THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE brings together Dawn, a young woman with a stutter, and Don, the creator and teacher of Unamunda, a wild comic language. Their lesson sends them off into a dazzling display of hysterical verbal pyrotechnics - And of course, true love. (Mark Haan, Tania Gonzalez)

MERE MORTALS examines the everyday likelihood of the average human being and his interaction with the world, with a little twist. Each of the three characters reveals their own idealistic alter egos; a Lindbergh baby, a czar of Russia, and finally an everyday average "Joe." (Patrick Warburton, Talon Warburton and Bill Butts)

THE PHILADELPHIA presents a young man in a restaurant who has fallen into "a Philadelphia"aerobicizes, a Twilight Zone-like state in which he cannot get anything he asks for. (Patrick Warburton, Talon Warburton and Melodie Shih)

VARIATIONS ON THE DEATH OF TROTSKY shows us the Russian revolutionary on the day of his demise, desperately trying to cope with the mountain-climber's axe he's discovered in his head. (Talon Warburton, Maram Kamal and Mark Haan)

CAST

Taylor Behrens (Sure Thing)

Bill Butts (Mere Mortals)

Meadow Clare (Sure Thing & Words Words Words)

Tania Gonzalez (The Universal Language)

Mark Haan (The Universal Language & Variations On The Death Of Trotsky)

Maram Kamal (Word Words Words & Variations On The Death Of Trotsky)

Melodie Shih (Words Words Words & The Philadelphia)

Patrick Warburton (The Philadelphia & Mere Mortals)

Talon Warburton (The Philadelphia & Mere Mortals)

PRODUCTION TEAM

Written by David Ives

Directed by Michael Yavnieli

Produced by Western Warburton in association with MY | Acting Studios

Produced by Patrick Warburton, Tania Gonzalez, and Michael Yavnieli

Production Design, Lighting and Technical Design by Nick Foran

Production Stage Managing by Angelica Diaz Estavez

Publicity by SANDRA KUKER PR

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE DETAILS

October 14 - November 20, 2022

The Zephyr Theatre - 7456 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA. 90046

Performances will be Friday and Saturday 8:00pm, and Sunday 3:00pm.

General Admission: $35. Running time: 90 minutes

