ALIENS, IMMIGRANTS, AND OTHER EVIL-DOERS Comes to The LATC

Aliens, Immigrants & Other Evildoers - A sci-fi "Latino noir" satire, inspired by interviews with immigrants who crossed the border to escape economic despair and war, that spotlights anti-immigrant hysteria. In a visually dynamic, profoundly moving and provocatively funny tour de force, New Orleans-based performance artist José Torres-Tama confronts the immigration issue head-on with a genre-bending multimedia performance incorporating film projections, personal stories and poetic texts, humanizing people in search of a dream, and putting a heart and face on today's immigrant.

Created, performed and directed by José Torres-Tama, the show is presented by the Latino Theater Company Oct. 24 - Nov. 3 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles CA 90013.

To purchase tickets, call (866) 811-4111 or go to www.thelatc.org/. For group sales, call (213) 489-099







