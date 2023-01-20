Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

Performances run January 28 – February 26, Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm​​​​​​​.

Jan. 20, 2023  
Alice in Wonderland comes to Sutter Street Theatre this month. The production is by Kathryn Schultz Miller and directed by Mike Jimena. Performances run January 28 - February 26, Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm.

Welcome to Wonderland where everything is curiouser and curiouser! Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in this exciting adventure full of strange and fantastic characters. As Alice makes her way through the Tulgey Wood, she quickly meets characters such as the White Rabbit and Queen of Hearts. So don't be late! Come join Alice and her friends for a fun-filled journey through Wonderland.

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.




36th ANNUAL ROBBY AWARDS Announced At Theatre West, February 536th ANNUAL ROBBY AWARDS Announced At Theatre West, February 5
January 19, 2023

Theatre West will be the host venue for The 36th Annual Robby Awards ceremony, celebrating excellence in theatre in the Los Angeles area.
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE Opens April 14 At Theatre WestMOOSE ON THE LOOSE Opens April 14 At Theatre West
January 19, 2023

Moose on the Loose, a comedy about an Italian family and a Canadian moose, written by Dina Morrone, directed by Peter Flood and produced by Dina Morrone and Benjamin Scuglia tp play at Theatre West.
The Actors' Gang Presents UBU THE KING This MonthThe Actors' Gang Presents UBU THE KING This Month
January 19, 2023

Ed Rampell in his People's World review of The Actors' Gang Ubu the King said, “With any luck, Ubu will be extended into 2023.  I have a feeling we'll be needing a good laugh in the year to come.”  The Actors' Gang, happy to oblige, is bringing back its smash hit, sold-old revival of Ubu starting Friday, January 27
Catalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During First Fridays At The MuseumCatalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During First Fridays At The Museum
January 19, 2023

The Catalina Museum for Art & History is traveling back to the 1950s during a virtual First Fridays at the Museum: History of the Catalina Grand Prix on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6-7:30 p.m. The presentation will cover the history of the Catalina Grand Prix motorcycle race.
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 Young Playwrights FestivalEugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 Young Playwrights Festival
January 18, 2023

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2023 Young Playwrights Festival scheduled for May 12–14 at its seaside campus in Waterford, CT.
