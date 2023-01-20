Alice in Wonderland comes to Sutter Street Theatre this month. The production is by Kathryn Schultz Miller and directed by Mike Jimena. Performances run January 28 - February 26, Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm.

Welcome to Wonderland where everything is curiouser and curiouser! Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in this exciting adventure full of strange and fantastic characters. As Alice makes her way through the Tulgey Wood, she quickly meets characters such as the White Rabbit and Queen of Hearts. So don't be late! Come join Alice and her friends for a fun-filled journey through Wonderland.

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.