ALEX IN WONDERLAND World Premiere to Open at ArtsUP! LA

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ArtsUP! LA will present the world premiere of Alex in Wonderland, a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll's beloved classic, written and directed by Laurie Grant. The family-friendly production follows Alex as he tumbles down the rabbit hole into a topsy-turvy world filled with unforgettable characters, including the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, the Caterpillar, The Cheshire Cat, and, of course, the Queen of Hearts!

With music direction by Laurie Grant and Devin Weitz, the story comes to life through a lively collection of iconic songs spanning the 1960s to the present day. Together, the funny and heartwarming script and memorable music bring energy, humor, and emotion to Alex's journey, making the family-friendly Alex in Wonderland a joyful celebration of friendship, individuality, and finding the courage to be yourself.

The cast features Rex Lewis-Clack, the 31-year-old blind and autistic pianist and vocalist hailed as a musical savant by “60 Minutes” as the Narrator, along with other members of Rex & Friends, a remarkable performance ensemble of uplifting neurodiverse and disabled artists, including Julio Hoyos (Alex), Yaro Calderon (The White Rabbit), drummer August McAdoo (Mr. Mellow Yellow the Caterpillar), Patrick Storey (Mr. Cheshire Cat), Alan Davis (The Mad Hatter), Igor Zaninovich (Mr. March Hare), Olena Calderon (The Queen of Hearts), and Gaby Gutierrez on Electric Harp.

Imaginative set design by Joyce Hutter, a puppet designer, storyteller, and the artistic director of Strings & Things Puppet Theatre, brings the magic of the story to life, complemented with lighting design by Doug Gabrielle, sound design by Laurie Grant, and props design by Aden Calderon & Devin Weitz.

Fall down the rabbit hole with Rex & Friends in Alex in Wonderland from October 16 – 25, 2026 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3pm at ArtsUP! LA's theater, The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 22 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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