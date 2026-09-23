ALEX IN WONDERLAND World Premiere to Open at ArtsUP! LA
Rex Lewis-Clack and the Rex & Friends ensemble bring the Wonderland story to life at The Blue Door in Culver City.
ArtsUP! LA will present the world premiere of Alex in Wonderland, a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll's beloved classic, written and directed by Laurie Grant. The family-friendly production follows Alex as he tumbles down the rabbit hole into a topsy-turvy world filled with unforgettable characters, including the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, the Caterpillar, The Cheshire Cat, and, of course, the Queen of Hearts!
With music direction by Laurie Grant and Devin Weitz, the story comes to life through a lively collection of iconic songs spanning the 1960s to the present day. Together, the funny and heartwarming script and memorable music bring energy, humor, and emotion to Alex's journey, making the family-friendly Alex in Wonderland a joyful celebration of friendship, individuality, and finding the courage to be yourself.
The cast features Rex Lewis-Clack, the 31-year-old blind and autistic pianist and vocalist hailed as a musical savant by “60 Minutes” as the Narrator, along with other members of Rex & Friends, a remarkable performance ensemble of uplifting neurodiverse and disabled artists, including Julio Hoyos (Alex), Yaro Calderon (The White Rabbit), drummer August McAdoo (Mr. Mellow Yellow the Caterpillar), Patrick Storey (Mr. Cheshire Cat), Alan Davis (The Mad Hatter), Igor Zaninovich (Mr. March Hare), Olena Calderon (The Queen of Hearts), and Gaby Gutierrez on Electric Harp.
Imaginative set design by Joyce Hutter, a puppet designer, storyteller, and the artistic director of Strings & Things Puppet Theatre, brings the magic of the story to life, complemented with lighting design by Doug Gabrielle, sound design by Laurie Grant, and props design by Aden Calderon & Devin Weitz.
Fall down the rabbit hole with Rex & Friends in Alex in Wonderland from October 16 – 25, 2026 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3pm at ArtsUP! LA's theater, The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232.
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