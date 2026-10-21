A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY to Open The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles 48th Season

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The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles kicks off its 48th season with A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY, a festive twist on Los Angeles' beloved holiday spectacular celebrating the iconic Dolly Parton and her music.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Ernest H. Harrison, the 200 Chorus members will return to the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills (8440 Wilshire Blvd.) to perform on December 12 and 13, 2026. Tickets are available here.

Nobody does heart, humor and holiday sparkle quite like Dolly Parton. This holiday season, GMCLA unwraps a celebration of the holidays featuring music from this gay icon whose music has inspired generations with laughter, love and acceptance.

Featuring beloved Dolly favorites, including 'Coat of Many Colors,' 'I Will Always Love You,' 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning,' 'Islands in the Stream' and 'Hard Candy Christmas,' a new version of '9 to 5,' alongside treasured holiday classics, including 'Happy Xmas,' 'Where Are You Christmas?,' 'O Holy Night,' 'The Christmas Song' and 'Let It Snow.' Heartfelt, hilarious, uplifting and unmistakably gay, A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY celebrates kindness, chosen family and the joy of coming together at the most wonderful time of the year. GMCLA's holiday concerts are always a highlight of the season in L.A. and, with a dash of Dolly, this one will shimmer brighter than ever!

'We begin our 48th year on an extraordinary high, returning home from a tremendously successful European tour and unforgettable performances in Amsterdam and London,' shared Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. 'Our season opens with A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY, celebrating the music, joy and unmistakable spirit of Dolly Parton alongside the holiday classics we all love; with Dolly's passing, this celebration takes on an even deeper and more poignant meaning as we honor a small part of the remarkable legacy she leaves behind. From Dolly to the exhilarating music of ROCK GODS & ANTHEMS and the joy, humor and heart of THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND, Season 48 is ultimately about what GMCLA does best-bringing people together through great music, shared experience and community.'

Upcoming GMCLA Season 48 Schedule

ROCK GODS & ANTHEMS | March 20 & 21, 2027

THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND | June 26 & 27, 2027

All concerts will be performed at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. GMCLA Season 48 three-concert subscription packages start at $390 and can be purchased at GMCLA.org/Season. Single tickets for ROCK GODS & ANTHEMS and THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND will go on sale at a later date.

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