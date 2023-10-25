A Noise Within's A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return in December

Now in its eleventh year, this innovative, one of-a-kind stage adaptation by Geoff Elliott is uniquely faithful to the original.
Get ready for new surprises when A Noise Within’s delightfully festive, musically merry stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns for 20 joy-filled performances beginning December 1.
Now in its eleventh year and already an annual tradition for many Southland families, this innovative, one of-a-kind stage adaptation by Geoff Elliott is uniquely faithful to the original. Every word in the play is right out of the novel — not a single one has been added.
“This is the greatest story of redemption ever written, and there’s great joy returning to it at the end of each year with fresh eyes,” says Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, who co-directs alongside Elliott. “It feels new again every time. But the most magical part, for me, is when audience members — from 5-year-olds to 90-year-olds — want to have their pictures taken with the characters. It’s a beautiful intergenerational experience. I think it resonates so broadly because, despite being a very sophisticated story, our innovative staging lets audiences of all ages experience it through the imagination of a child.”
Previews of A Christmas Carol take place on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.and Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with performances taking place December 3 through December 24. There will be an additional, sensory-friendly “Relaxed Performance” on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m., offering audiences a shorter run time; freedom to talk and move around the theater during the performance; reduced lighting and sound effects; designated activity/relaxation spaces for those who need a break; and trained staff available to assist patrons throughout the event. More information is available at www.anoisewithin.org/relaxedperformances.
Tickets start at $29. Student tickets start at $18. Tickets to the preview on Saturday, Dec. 2 will be Pay What You Choose, with tickets starting at $10 (available online beginning at 12 p.m. the Monday prior to that performance). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Appropriate for ages 5 and up (babies and toddlers not permitted).
A Noise Within is located at 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. To purchase tickets and for more information, call (626) 356-3100 or go to www.anoisewithin.org
