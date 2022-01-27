A Noise Within to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

A Noise Within, has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses and related educational activities. Metamorphoses will run on ANW's Redmond Stage May 8-June 5, 2022, and educational outreach to schools around Southern California has already begun. ANW's project is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.



"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from A Noise Within that help support the community's creative economy," said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. "A Noise Within in Pasadena is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."



ANW Co-Producing Artistic Directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott (she/her) and Geoff Elliott (he/him) said, "We are immensely grateful for our partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. Their generous support will help us reach thousands of students as we explore classic Greek mythology through a contemporary American lens - this time, with Mary Zimmerman's extraordinary play, Metamorphoses, and our surrounding education programs."



In Metamorphoses, primal storytelling and modern sensibility collide in a sensual re-envisioning of Greek myths, as gods and mortals alike endure love, loss, and transformation-all while immersed in a pool of water on stage. Swirling with passion, Mary Zimmerman (author of ANW's award-winning Argonautika) creates this Tony Award-nominated masterpiece that mesmerizes with tales of Midas, Orpheus, Aphrodite, and more in a whimsical and heartbreaking meditation on the joys and perils of being human.



The education programs surrounding Metamorphoses will reach 1,200 students at 32 Southern California schools through workshops, performances, study guides, and more. In total, A Noise Within dedicates one third of its performances and 30% of its operating budget to student audiences, as the company believes educational outreach is a significant and essential means for enriching their community.



For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.