A NIGHT IN NOVEMBER By Marie Jones, Presented By InHouse Theatre Co.

InHouse Theatre Company, in association with CIACLA, presents A Night In November by Marie Jones, a live immersive storytelling experience, staged in various Irish pubs throughout Los Angeles.

Starring Alan Smyth (BETTER THINGS, POOR BEHAVIOR) as an everyday protestant civil servant who, after a soccer match between Northern Ireland and The Republic of Ireland, is awoken to the biases, racism and bigotry in his community (and indeed himself), and sets out on a voyage of discovery, forgiveness, and redemption.

This brilliant and piercingly funny one-man play demonstrates how tolerance is possible even in the face of our most entrenched rivalries. The production is directed by Tim Redmond

'A Night in November' by Marie Jones

Sunday, May 8th and Monday, May 9th - Tom Bergin's Irish Pub 840 S. Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036

Sunday May 15th and Monday, May 16th - Ireland's 32, 13721 Burbank Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91401

Friday, May 20th, Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd - Liberate Yourself, 13323 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Proof of up-to-date Covid-19 vaccination status is required to attend.

