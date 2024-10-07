A DOLL'S HOUSE and A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 Come to Beverly Hills Playhouse

Performances run November 1– December 8, 2024.
Beverly Hills Playhouse will present the world premiere of two stimulating drama’s A DOLL’S HOUSE by Henrik Ibsen, directed by Mia Christou and A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2 by Lucas Hnath, directed by Allen Barton This is the first time these plays will be seen together in Rep.
The shows will NOW OPEN at Beverly Hills Playhouse NEW DATES: November 1st and 2nd and run through December 8th, 2024. For more information and tickets: https://www.bhplayhouse.com
This is the first time that these two plays have been paired together in one run.
Witness the play that shook the theatre world and changed everything! This fresh adaptation of Ibsen’s intense drama as Nora Helmer, a woman ahead of her time, faces the ultimate test of courage and self-discovery. In a world that expects her to be nothing more than a devoted wife and mother, Nora dares to ask: What happens when a woman decides to reclaim herself? In her most lucid moment, Nora exclaims “I AM A PERSON”: a person who has never been seen or heard, like millions of women everywhere. Experience the revolutionary masterpiece that has captivated audiences for over a century.
The story continues! Fifteen years after the door slammed shut, Nora Helmer returns to the home she once left behind. Now a successful author and advocate for women’s rights, she must confront the past she thought she had escaped. With sharp dialogue and surprising twists, this modern sequel delves into the complexities of marriage, identity, and the price of freedom. Don’t miss this powerful exploration of what it means to come back—and what it takes to move forward.
Directed by Mia Christou
Emily Chapman as NORA HELMER
Griffin Taylor as TORVALD HELMER
Mara Weisband as KRISTINE LINDE
Wallez (Wally) James as NILS KROGSTAD
Eric Toms as DR. PETER RANK
Jody Booth as ANNE-MARIE
Freya Adams as NORA HELMER
Jeremy Smolik as TORVALD HELMER
David Bernstein as DR. PETER RANK
Esther Treadway as ANNE-MARIE
Director – Allen Barton
Mia Christou as NORA
Peter Zizzo as TORVALD
Lisa Robins as ANNE-MARIE
Tati Jorio as EMMY
Mentor Stage Manager - Miles Cooper
Stage Manager - Kenny Pollone
2nd Stage Manager - David Bello
Lighting Design - Derrick McDaniel
Set Design - Mia Christou
Sound Designer - Allen Barton
Assistants to Producer / Director - Elena Musser and Ariana Parsa
Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco)
