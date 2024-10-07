A DOLL'S HOUSE and A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 Come to Beverly Hills Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beverly Hills Playhouse will present the world premiere of two stimulating drama’s A DOLL’S HOUSE by Henrik Ibsen, directed by Mia Christou and A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2 by Lucas Hnath, directed by Allen Barton This is the first time these plays will be seen together in Rep.

The shows will NOW OPEN at Beverly Hills Playhouse NEW DATES: November 1st and 2nd and run through December 8th, 2024. For more information and tickets: https://www.bhplayhouse.com

ABOUT THE SHOWS

This is the first time that these two plays have been paired together in one run.

A DOLL’S HOUSE – SYNOPSIS

Witness the play that shook the theatre world and changed everything! This fresh adaptation of Ibsen’s intense drama as Nora Helmer, a woman ahead of her time, faces the ultimate test of courage and self-discovery. In a world that expects her to be nothing more than a devoted wife and mother, Nora dares to ask: What happens when a woman decides to reclaim herself? In her most lucid moment, Nora exclaims “I AM A PERSON”: a person who has never been seen or heard, like millions of women everywhere. Experience the revolutionary masterpiece that has captivated audiences for over a century.

A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2 – SYNOPSIS

The story continues! Fifteen years after the door slammed shut, Nora Helmer returns to the home she once left behind. Now a successful author and advocate for women’s rights, she must confront the past she thought she had escaped. With sharp dialogue and surprising twists, this modern sequel delves into the complexities of marriage, identity, and the price of freedom. Don’t miss this powerful exploration of what it means to come back—and what it takes to move forward.

THE CAST OF A DOLL’S HOUSE

Directed by Mia Christou

Emily Chapman as NORA HELMER

Griffin Taylor as TORVALD HELMER

Mara Weisband as KRISTINE LINDE

Wallez (Wally) James as NILS KROGSTAD

Eric Toms as DR. PETER RANK

Jody Booth as ANNE-MARIE

UNDERSTUDIES:

Freya Adams as NORA HELMER

Jeremy Smolik as TORVALD HELMER

David Bernstein as DR. PETER RANK

Esther Treadway as ANNE-MARIE

THE CAST OF A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2

Director – Allen Barton

Mia Christou as NORA

Peter Zizzo as TORVALD

Lisa Robins as ANNE-MARIE

Tati Jorio as EMMY

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Mentor Stage Manager - Miles Cooper

Stage Manager - Kenny Pollone

2nd Stage Manager - David Bello

Lighting Design - Derrick McDaniel

Set Design - Mia Christou

Sound Designer - Allen Barton

Assistants to Producer / Director - Elena Musser and Ariana Parsa

Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco)

