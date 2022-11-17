A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Highlands Church This Holiday Season
A Christmas Carol is a beautiful adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas tale. It is adapted and directed by Carter Thomas.
Highlands presents A Christmas Carol from December 9th through December 17th, 2022.
A Christmas Carol is a beautiful adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas tale. It is adapted and directed by Carter Thomas.
A Christmas Carol, follows an old Christmas-hating miserly business man, Ebenezer Scrooge. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts, his late business partner Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present and The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. He is shown a deeper look at his life and how he affects those around him. The show is woven together with over a dozen memorably beautiful classic Christmas carols.
This production will take a deeper look at how one must accept happiness and community into their lives. It's simple rustic aesthetic creates an authentic production, unlike others.
Stuart James Galbraith stars as Scrooge alongside Kara Gibson as Christmas Past and Hunter Smyth as Bob Cratchit. Joining them are Anders Ravenstad, Analisa Idalia, Noah King, Tiffany Brevard, Calista Ruiz, Jodi Marks, Cassandra Koukourikos, Sakyiwaa Baah, Becca Last, Trenton Muroaka, Chris Gomez, Catherine Last, Ekaterina Bouras, Natalie Last, Kyle Kelley, Rebecca Thomas, Miles Koiter, Greg Hardash, Elizabeth Last, Kate Ponzio, Dan Nufer, Miles Koiter and Nick Mizrahi.
The creative team includes Director Carter Thomas, Assistant Director and Choreographer Rebecca Thomas, Music Director Steven Applegate, Choreographer Paul Reid, Stage Manager Tracey Thomas, Technical Director Philip Thomas, Production Coordinator Kelly Flynn, and Costume Designer Shon LeBlanc.
Reserve tickets now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210156®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.simpletix.com%2Fe%2Fa-christmas-carol-tickets-118613?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (818) 249-5832 . This is a family friendly show. All ages are encouraged to attend.
More Hot Stories For You
November 17, 2022
The Music Center, and PBS SoCal and KCET, have announced the hosts and performers for this year’s L.A. County Holiday Celebration, a one-of-a-kind, free holiday spectacular that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 1959.
Audible Inc. & Goop Strike Multi-Project Development Deal
November 17, 2022
Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced a multi-project worldwide development deal with lifestyle brand, goop. Four titles have been greenlit under a new The Goop Pursuit banner.
Inland Pacific Ballet's NUTCRACKER Returns To The IE With Special Guest Soloists
November 17, 2022
Experience the magic of the holidays with family and friends at southern California's most spectacular production of The Nutcracker from critically acclaimed Inland Pacific Ballet.
Celebrate The Holidays With Casa Romantica, San Clemente's Premier Art Destination
November 17, 2022
Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, Orange County's major cultural institution and arts destination, is making spirits bright this winter with holiday happenings for the whole family!
Latinx THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Returns For A Special Limited Los Angeles Area Engagement In January 2023
November 17, 2022
With support from the Rosenthal Family Foundation, the critically acclaimed 2018 Los Angeles production of The Diary of Anne Frank will return for a special limited engagement at Burbank's Colony Theatre. The revival, which garnered international attention with its predominately LatinX cast, will run for three performances January 19 & 20, 2023.