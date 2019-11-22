A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To ANW For Its 8th Season

A Noise Within (ANW), California's acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, continues the cherished holiday tradition of presenting its beloved production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol this year, onstage for the eighth holiday season. This time-honored tale of forgiveness plays 19 performances only, Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Following each performance, audience members are invited to enjoy a cup of cider and take photos with the cast.

Back by popular demand, ANW returns with another Relaxed Performance of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. Relaxed Performances provide an inviting environment for those living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), developmental delay, neuromuscular disorder, sensory integrative dysfunction, attention deficit disorder, and disorders of social interaction and communication. All the production quality audiences expect from A Noise Within is still in place, with light and sound levels adjusted to create a sensory-friendly environment for all attending. A Noise Within is partnering with Emily Schulze Sopkin, OTD, OTR/L, an Assistant Professor of Clinical Occupational Therapy at the USC Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy, to ensure best practices for our Relaxed Performances.

When the company began building their Relaxed Performance program, Alicia Green, ANW's Director of Education and Community Outreach, had a larger goal in mind than simply bringing those performances to the stage at A Noise Within.

"As we began our initial process of setting up a Relaxed Performance, we made it a priority to also create an instructional video to help other performing arts venues do the same," Green said. "We wanted to create tools to show what is involved in offering sensory-friendly performances and what to expect when those on the spectrum come into your arts space. Ultimately, we have created a space that is welcome and open for all. It is a community event, and we want to be a resource for others looking to recreate that."

Co-Producing Artistic Director Geoff Elliott , who adapted the play from the novella, will co-direct with Julia Rodriguez-Elliott this masterpiece about the redemptive and transformative power of love. In this production, hailed as "enchantment" by LA Weekly, Dickens' poignant tale is matched by evocative original music by composer Ego Plum.

"We thought that this would be the best play for us to introduce our Relaxed Performances to our public, welcoming new audience members and their families into our live performance experience. Annually remounting our acclaimed presentation of Charles Dickens ' A Christmas Carol allows families to once again take a supremely theatrical journey and celebrate the transformative power of forgiveness during the holidays," says Elliott. Julia Rodriguez-Elliott adds, "Ebenezer Scrooge's rebirth from miserly curmudgeon to the epitome of love and generosity affirms our faith in the potent goodness of humanity during this beloved time of year."

This year, Geoff Elliott 's adaptation of the Dickens classic is also being produced by Kansas City Repertory Theatre. The director of the production, Kansas City Rep's associate artistic director Jason Chanos, passed on several stage versions of the story before finding Elliott's adaption.

"It was just perfect," Chanos said. "It layered right on top of everything I wanted to do."

The Los Angeles Times has named A Noise Within's production of A Christmas Carol a Critic's Choice. "GO! Magic as soon as the lights come up!" says LA Weekly. "Beautifully appointed ... a timeless holiday staple," says Backstage, "Fresh and whimsical ... dazzling" says Onstage Los Angeles, and "A lush retelling" says Glendale News-Press.

Single ticket prices for A Christmas Carol start at $25 and are available at anoisewithin.org , by phone at 626-356-3121, and at the box office located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd in Pasadena, Calif.

No strobe or sudden light effects are used.

Patrons can talk and move around the theater as much as they wish during the performance.

The use of mobile electronic devices is allowed during the performance.

Designated activity/relaxation spaces will be available for those who need a break from the performance.

Trained staff is available to assist all patrons throughout the event.

At a relaxed performance, the play will be edited down to 45 to 60 minutes in length, and lights and sound are reduced to make a welcoming environment for those who are distracted or upset by startling sounds or light changes. The house lights stay on during the performance, to ensure a safe environment for the audience and allow for easy movement around the theatre. Other aspects include:



This year A Noise Within will be working with Emily Schulze Sopkin, OTD, OTR/L an Assistant Professor of Clinical Occupational Therapy at the USC Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy.

Anyone in the community is open to attend our fully inclusive experience for A Christmas Carol with the understanding that this performance is "Hush-Free," and that there will be a certain level of sound and movement throughout the show. If you have any questions or to see if this performance is right for you and your family, please feel free to contact Alicia Green at 626-356-3104 or agreen@anoisewithin.org

More information on Relaxed Performances here:

View the Relaxed Performances instructional video here:





