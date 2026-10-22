A CELTIC CHRISTMAS to Return to San Francisco at United Irish Cultural Center

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For decades, Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas has criss-crossed the country bringing holiday joy to audiences. This December, the acclaimed show — new each year — will return to Northern California with its Irish musicians, dancers, and native Irish storyteller, Tomáseen Foley. The show will also feature a special guest appearance by San Francisco's own Whelan Academy of Irish Dance. A Celtic Christmas will perform Friday, December 18 at United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco.

A Celtic Christmas springs from the infinitely rich treasury of Ireland's cultural heritage: a re-creation of a night before Christmas in the West of Ireland in the 1940s, before the advent of the motorcar, the television, and the telephone. In this family-friendly recreation of age-old tradition, neighbors bring their fiddles, tin whistles, flutes, bodhráns, uilleann pipes, and their unshakeable sense of community for a night of traditional music, song, dance, and of course storytelling. A Celtic Christmas features award-winning performers, some very familiar to local audiences and some new faces.

Storyteller/Director Tomáseen Foley grew up cradled in a culture unique to the old communal way of life, and continues to share the joy of that upbringing. In conjunction with the Omaha Symphony and other orchestras, he performs in Celtic Journey as well as occasional performances with Apollo's Fire, the Cleveland Baroque Orchestra. He has released two CDs: Parcel From America, and a live recording, The Priest and the Acrobat.

This year the tour welcomes back Natalie Wagner, this time as lead dancer. The show's Music Director is Grammy Award-winning guitarist and Santa Cruz resident William Coulter, an internationally recognized master of the steel-string guitar. Brian Bigley is an accomplished player and maker of uilleann pipes, and also plays Irish flute and whistles. Eimear Arkins is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and dancer from Ruan, County Clare, in the west of Ireland.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 03 Hrs 20 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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