62nd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration Returns Next Month

The Emmy Award-winning L.A. County Holiday Celebration joyously returns to The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to celebrate its 62nd anniversary with a free, live in-person holiday spectacular on Friday, Dec. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual event will feature over 20 music ensembles, choirs and dance companies from the many neighborhoods and cultures that make up L.A.

Once again, PBS SoCal will both broadcast and stream this live event that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 1959. PBS SoCal will air the live broadcast at 3 p.m. PT and encore the program at 10 p.m. PT. KCET will rebroadcast the program on Christmas Day at 6 p.m. PT.

Internationally renowned mezzo-soprano Suzanna Guzmán and actor Brian White (Monogamy, Ambitions, Bronx SIU, Ray Donovan) are back to co-host.

Returning performers include the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, gospel singers Lorenzo Johnson & Praizum, Jung Im Lee Korean Dance Academy, klezmer band Mostly Kosher and two-time GRAMMY award-winning Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. Newcomers include Dembrebrah West African Drum and Dance and cellist and autistic savant Adam Mandela Walden. Scroll all the way down for a complete list of this year's performers-22 groups in all.

Those who can't make it to The Music Center on Dec. 24 can watch the broadcast on PBS SoCal or stream live online at pbssocal.org/holidaycelebration and kcet.org/holidaycelebration