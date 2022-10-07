44: The UnOFFICIAL, UnSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL To Have World Premiere At The Bourbon Room Hollywood

Eli Bauman, Monica Saunders Weinberg, MB Artists, and Michael Donovan proudly present the world premiere of 44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL, as told through the hazy recollection of Joe Biden.

The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by Eli Bauman("NBC's Maya & Marty"), with additional songs co-written by Eli Bauman and Jon "Bowzer" Bauman (Sha Na Na). Bauman directs a cast of 12, which stars T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as Barack Obama and Shanice (Award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as Michelle Obama.

Performances run from November 2-15, 2022, with the official opening on Thursday, November 3. The limited run will play at The Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd.). Tickets are now on sale at 44ObamaMusical.com and BourbonRoomHollywood.com.

Barack Obama's election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

44 is a melting pot of music that delivers everything you'd come to expect from a Musical about the Obama Era - Sarah Palin scream-singing "Drill Me Baby" like Ozzy Osbourne, President Obama crooning "How Black Is Too Black?" over a smooth Motown groove, and of course, a 90's R&B Slow Jam where Mitch McConnell declares his unquenchable passion for his beloved musket.

The entire political world is buzzing about 44! Barack Obama exclaims, "Of all the musicals about my Presidency, this is one of them." Alex Jones raves, "The Radical Left Deep State White Woke-er Globalist Cabal has done it again!" And Bill Clinton moans, "I came. I saw. I came."

So, if you enjoy good music, and love Freedom, do your patriotic duty and see 44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL.

If not for yourself, for your country...

"In 2016, when a certain Reality TV star was vying for the Presidency - I am of course talking about "Dancing with the Stars" contestant, Rick Perry - I thought back to my time working on the Obama 08 campaign. I knocked on thousands of doors, registered hundreds of voters, and was invited inside the home of an undecided voter to partake in an afternoon orgy (I politely declined, mainly due to the heat, but did convince her to vote for Obama). But most of all, I was inspired - inspired to do more, to do better, to believe in something...," recalls Eli Bauman, creator of 44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL. "Then eight short years later, wondering how everything had so quickly gone down the toilet, I reached inside the bowl and found inspiration again. If any buffoon with zero qualifications can become President, then why couldn't I, also a buffoon with zero qualifications, write my first Musical? Sure, I was a 34-year-old who hadn't written a song since high-school, and who didn't know how to play an instrument, and who couldn't read a line of music to save his life... but why shouldn't I hope for a change? So, I figured, f**k it. Four years and fifty songs later, I had my first full draft of "44." And I still can't read a lick of music."

The cast for 44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL, led by Wilkins and Shanice, include Kevin Bailey (Broadway's The Lion King - Original Company; Broadway's Annie Get Your Gun) as John Boehner, Ted Barton (La Mirada's 1776; Musical Theatre West's Bright Star) as Roger Ailes, Larry Cedar (HBO's "Deadwood;" Reprise's She Loves Me - Ovation Award-winner) as Mitch McConnell, Chad Doreck (Off-Broadway's Altar Boyz; ICT's Robber Bridegroom)as Joe Biden, Kelley Dorney (3D Theatrical's A Gentleman's Guide to Murder; El Portal Theatre's In A Booth at Chasen's) as Hillary Clinton, Kitten Kuroi (Grammy Award-winning vocal artist) as Voice of the People, Jane Papageorge (The Old Globe's Kiss Me Kate; NoHo Arts Center's Scary Musical) as Sarah Palin, Dino Shorté (Netflix's "The Upshaws;" Fox's "Wanda at Large" ) as Herman Cain, Jeff Sumner (The Hollywood Bowl's Annie; ICT's The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Lindsay Graham, and Michael Uribes (Skylight Theatre's Bronco Billy - The Musical; A Noise Within's Man of La Mancha) as Ted Cruz.

The band for 44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL features music director, music co-producer & keyboards - Anthony "Brew" Brewster; drums - Phillip "Fish" Fisher; bass - Corey Cofield; guitar - Conrad Bauer; keyboards - Greg Raymond; and piano - Jon "Bowzer" Bauman.

44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL will play at The Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028). The musical will play eight performances: Wednesday, November 2; Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4; Tuesday, November 8; Wednesday, November 9; Thursday, November 10; Monday, November 14; and Tuesday, November 15 - the official press opening is on Thursday, November 3. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.00 and are available at 44ObamaMusical.com or BourbonRoomHollywood.com. Note: A $25 minimum spend per person for food and/or drink is required in addition to the ticket purchase. Seating is assigned; and the doors open at 6:00 p.m. for seating and dinner. For general information or to plan your visit to The Bourbon Room Hollywood, please visit BourbonRoomHollywood.com.

ELI BAUMAN (Music, Lyrics and Book / Director) was born and raised in Los Angeles to his mother Mary, a therapist for special needs children, and father, Jon, also known as "Bowzer" from the retro 50's nostalgia TV show/most random band to play Woodstock, "Sha Na Na." After enduring this not remotely strange childhood, Eli graduated from Columbia University with a degree in English and Creative Writing. Upon graduation, Eli toured the country with his father, singing in casinos ranging from the 10,000 seat "Mohegan Sun Arena" to the utterly depressing "Boomtown Casino" in Biloxi, Mississippi. After moving back to LA in 2007 to pursue a career in Hollywood, Eli gave up the glamorous world of television production for the even more glamorous world of political campaigning, moving to Las Vegas' largest and hottest county to organize for radical fringe candidate, Barack Obama, whom we've never heard from since. After the campaign, Eli coordinated Veteran's Affairs for Obama's 2009 Inaugural Committee and interned for ABC's "Special Investigative Unit," where he was shoved by disgraced bamboozler, Bernie Madoff. Later, Eli transitioned back to scripted television, writing episodes of FX's "Lights Out" and NBC's "Prime Suspect," before moving onto variety television, including the Emmy's, the ESPY's, the Emmy nominated "ACLU: Stand For Rights with Tom Hanks" and the Writer's Guild Award nominated "Maya and Marty" with Maya Rudolph and Martin Short. Most recently, Eli has entered the highly lucrative world of musical theater - the culmination of those efforts you are witnessing tonight - and contributed material to the fraudulently "won" Biden campaign. Eli resides in Los Angeles with his wonderful and far more talented wife, Joanna, their spectacular daughter, Ivy, their newly-arrived sweetheart of a son, Charlie, and their old toothless dog, Leon.