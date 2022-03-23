32nd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta to Honor Catherine and India Oxenberg

The 32nd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta will present award-winning actress Catherine Oxenberg and her daughter India with The Colleagues Champion of Children Award, which honors those who have made a lasting impact on the lives of children.

The luncheon will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 19th at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and will include a fashion show from Oscar de la Renta's Fall 2022 collection designed by Co-Creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. Television host and best-selling author Cristina Ferrare will host.

Hosting for the third time Cristina Ferrare is a New York Times best-selling author, an accomplished chef, TV personality, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and commercial spokesperson. She has been an advocate for women's health and well-being for over 40 years. Her career as a supermodel spanned over twenty-five years and she has graced the covers of every major fashion magazine, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, Ladies Home Journal, and more. Cristina has co-hosted numerous TV shows including "Home and Family," "Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus," and "AM Los Angeles," and was a substitute co-host on "Good Morning America" and co-hosted numerous times with Regis Philbin as his permanent substitute co-host on "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee."

Catherine and India Oxenberg join an impressive list of prior Champion of Children Award recipients including former First Ladies Nancy Reagan, Betty Ford and Laura Bush and her two daughters Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush-Hager, Carol Burnett, Roma Downey, Princess Charlene of Monaco, James and Gloria Stewart, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Jane Seymour, Anjelica Huston and Robert Graham, California First Lady Maria Shriver, Annette Bening and Warren Beatty.

Founded in 1950, The Colleagues, a 501c3 non-profit corporation, are a group of 65 active women and over 25 sustaining members who volunteer their time and expertise to support and raise funds for their sole beneficiary, the Children's Institute, Inc. In their efforts to serve Los Angeles' most vulnerable children harmed by community and family violence, abuse and neglect, the Colleagues have donated over $25 million to CII through their high-end resale and vintage clothing shop and their annual spring luncheon. In addition to direct services, CII reaches more children through professional training, research and other leadership activities working with more than 24,000 children and families each year. To learn more about the Colleagues and CII, please visit http://www.thecolleagues.com/ and www.childrensinstitute.org.

Catherine Oxenberg is an award-winning actress, producer, author, human rights activist, and philanthropist. Most recently, she played herself in two award-winning documentary film series, "The Vow" and "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult," which explored her daughter India's experience being lured into the cult. Her book "Captive: A Mother's Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult" brings to life the traumatic ordeal experienced by India and Catherine's successful attempt to rescue her. Catherine's mission captured global media attention and was instrumental in bringing NXIVM to justice. An accomplished actress, Catherine starred as Amanda Carrington on the hit ABC prime time soap opera "Dynasty." She twice played Diana, Princess of Wales, on screen in "The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana" and "Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After," and has starred in numerous other television and film productions including "The Miracle of the Cards." In 2014, Catherine starred in and produced the critically acclaimed documentary, "Sexology." Born in New York, and raised in London, she is the daughter of Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and the 7th great-granddaughter of Empress Catherine the Great of Russia, for whom she was named. A tireless activist and philanthropist, Catherine has supported numerous causes related to the protection of children, human rights, mental health, disaster relief, sexual exploitation, and human trafficking.

India Oxenberg is a producer, author and activist. She starred as the subject of, and executive-produced, the four-part STARZ documentary series "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult." She wrote and narrated her memoir "Still Learning" exclusively for Audible. She is also a part of The National Leadership Council with RAINN and is currently producing with STARZ and looking to offer other survivors a platform in order to share their stories and take their lives back in their own hands.

Established in New York City in 1965, Oscar de la Renta is one of the world's leading luxury brands. Built on a foundation of femininity, craftsmanship and timeless elegance Oscar de la Renta's designs under the leadership of Co-Creative Directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia embody a dedication to classic form and structure with an unwavering attention to detail. Oscar de la Renta produces a full line of women's Ready-to-Wear, Handbags, Shoes Jewelry, Bridal, Eyewear, Childrenswear, Home Décor and Fragrance.

The luncheon is executive produced by Gary L. Pudney, and produced and directed by Scott H. Mauro. Colleagues member Anne Johnson is the Executive Chairman of the event.