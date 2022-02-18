20th Anniversary Dance Camera West Fest Moves To March 24 - April 2, 2022

After a COVID postponement in January 2022, it's time for the Twentieth Season of Dance Camera West when the world renowned festival will screen the top 75 films selected from a record number of 400 submissions from March 24 - April 2, 2022 at Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz and the newly founded 2220 Arts & Archives (formerly The Bootleg Theater).

The revised schedule will open on Thursday, March 24 (7:00 pm) at 2220 Arts & Archives with the premiere of the documentary Ink & Linda, chronicling the unique intergenerational collaboration between LA street artist Inksap and grand dame of improv Linda Lack, followed by an International Shorts program at 8:30pm. Friday March 25 features the Undanced Dances Through Prison Walls During a Pandemic, directed by Suchi Bronfman and Tom Tsai, six dances written inside Norco Prison during the Covid lockdown, by twelve formerly incarcerated and "free world" dance artists conversing on dance and choreography in carceral spaces.



Saturday, March 26 highlights include an afternoon of documentaries and stage adaptations, including a family friendly program, and in the evening the world premiere screenings of a suite of six films made through the DCW Finishing Fund for Underrepresented Filmmakers, funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. Each evening features an after screening lounge with filmmakers. Sunday, March 27 brings an added Virtual program of shorts and documentaries free for all ticket buyers. From March 31 to April 2 DCW will be presented by Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz (TRK) for three evenings of short films and documentaries, with Q&As and wine and cheese receptions.



DCW Festival Director Kelly Hargraves says, "For our 20th festival, we have recommitted to presenting as many films as we can fit in, with or without COVID! The filmmakers and the audiences deserve a chance to experience this vibrant art form on a large screen. COVID has brought us so many new dance filmmakers that it's time to explore the multiple styles and voices of the new diversity of filmmakers, and to help grow that with DCW productions. We are so very proud of our mentorship program for filmmakers, and equally proud of our expanded awards categories to honor the mature filmmakers and dancers making work for the screen."



A day-to-day schedule is below, along with links to full program details. Please check wwww.dancecamerawest.org for updates.

*Program is subject to change.