THE CRIMINAL To Screen At The 2021 Oscar-Qualifying Hollyshorts Film Festival

The team behind Criminals has announced that the award-winning live action short will screen in competition at the Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival. The annual festival saw over 5,000 submissions for its 17th edition. The 2021 festival will take place both in-person at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres and virtually on Bitpix between September 23 - October 1, 2021.

THE CRIMINALS takes place late at night as a young Turkish couple tries to find a hotel to spend a romantic night. As they are continually turned away for not having a marriage certificate, tension escalates and the situation gets out of hand. Audiences can catch the film on Wednesday, September 29 at 5pm at the TCL CHINESE 6 THEATRE #6.

"My first short film Bicycle was also screened and awarded at HollyShorts, so I'm very happy to screen my new film, The Criminals, at this year's festival. I hope that audiences will have a good cinema experience and that they leave asking questions instead of feeling sorry for the characters and the people who are currently living under an oppressive state in Turkey. I also hope they realise how easily ordinary people (each one of us) can show fascist/tyrant-like traits just like states. In the case of this film, it all stems from a marriage certificate, but in other parts of the world it can stem from racism, homophobia, etc." Serhat Karaaslan, The Criminals' director stated.

Over 300 films will play throughout the festival. Winners will be announced on Friday, October 1, 2021 along with the three Oscar-Qualifying categories, Best Short Film, Best Live Action, and Best Animation Short.

For tickets and the complete schedule please visit: hollyshorts.com.