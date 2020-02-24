2020 YoungArts Los Angeles Performances Announced

The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts)'s eighth annual YoungArts Los Angeles program, part of a series of regional programs also presented in Miami and New York, will take place from March 24-March 29.

The program offers 80 YoungArts award winners-representing some of the region's most accomplished young artists from 15 States-life-changing opportunities to learn, connect and collaborate with their peers and renowned artists in the visual, literary and performing arts. Modeled after the organization's signature program, National YoungArts Week, the regional programs provide unparalleled possibilities for artistic development, including interdisciplinary workshops, public performances and master classes with creative leaders such as Tony nominated actor and director Michael McElroy (1985 YoungArts Winner in Theater), Grammy nominated jazz vocalist Tierney Sutton, concertmaster Christian Hebel and more.

Presented in partnership with UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) for the fourth consecutive year, this year's programming and public performances, writers' readings, screenings and exhibition will take place on the UCLA campus and at Building Bridges Art Exchange.

Events open to the public on Thursday, March 26 with a reception for the Design Arts, Photography and Visual Arts exhibition at Building Bridges Art Exchange curated by Ciara Moloney that will remain on view through April 9. A Classical Music concert and Writers' Readings, directed by Marina Lomazov and Dr. Joan Morgan, will follow on Friday, March 27 at UCLA's Schoenberg Auditorium. On Saturday, March 28, YoungArts will present a multidisciplinary performance in UCLA's Royce Hall, including winners in Dance, Jazz, Theater and Voice directed by Michael McElroy (1985 YoungArts Winner in Theater) with jazz direction by Dr. Ron McCurdy, preceded by a Sunset Soirée reception.

For more information visit youngarts.org/yala.





