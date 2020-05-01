2020 Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival Cancelled; Moves to Online Programming

The 2020 Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival has been cancelled due to the health crisis.

"Having spoken with the Los Angeles City Department of Recreation and Parks, it simply is not possible or responsible," said Melissa Chalsma, Artistic Director, in a statement. "After 17 years of continuous programming, it feels very strange to contemplate this hiatus. We hate to disappoint our audience, but the reality of the situation is clear, and we must do our part to help our city through this crisis as safely as we can."

This year they will bring Shakespeare in the park indoors. In August, the company is planning an all-new production of The Comedy of Errors that will live stream from the Studio space, free for anyone to access. If it is safe, the company will welcome a limited audience to join in person.

Along with this production, they will be hosting their regular Players in the Park workshops, lectures, and community events in the digital world.

The company fully intends to present its planned season of King Lear and As You Like It in the summer of 2021.





