2020 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Cancelled Due To Coronaavirus COVID-19

Christine Ball, President of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announced today that the 2020 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival will be cancelled for this year, saying: "Due to the current worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it is with great regret the board of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association has made a unprecedented decision to cancel this year's 2020 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, which was slated to happen in Garden Grove, CA on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 - 25, 2020."



Ball continued, "It is our social responsibility and duty to comply with the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our elected political officials to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Our highest priority now is to protect the lives and health of all our Festival vendors, staff, volunteers and the hundreds of thousands of dedicated Festivalgoers who turn out annually to support our FREE Festival."



Ball added, "Our Festival's mission will always be to support our community of Garden Grove. This year the Festival awarded $100,000 to non-profit organizations, which serve the citizens of Garden Grove, CA, and we will continue to serve our community moving forward. We apologize for this little unexpected bump in the road which none of us were anticipating. But rest assured, we will be back next year in full force to present our rescheduled 62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 - 31, 2021, so please Save The Dates!"



Additional information about next year's Garden Grove Strawberry Festival will be announced soon. For updates, please visit the website, www.strawberryfestival.org





Additionally, the Sister City Association of Garden Grove has announced its 7th Annual Strawberry Stomp 5K, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2020, will be cancelled. The Sister City Association of Garden Grove is a local non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the knowledge and understanding between the people of Garden Grove and Anyang, South Korea. For updates on whether the race will take place at a later date, visit www.ggsistercity.org





