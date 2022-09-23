Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 23, 2022  

14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents Mexican Classics BATWOMAN & SOMBRA VERDE

The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival presented by Toyota will feature a special showcase of two Mexican Films from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema:
"Sombra Verde" (Untouched) starring Ricardo Montalban himself and directed by Roberto Gavaldon and "La Mujer Murcielago" (Batwoman) a film that has been lost for decades directed by the renowned Rene Cardona. Both films have been fully restored in HD and will play in the wonderful Montalban Theater rooftop.

Batwoman is called to investigate a whacked out scientist that is capturing wrestlers and using their spinal fluid to create a Gill Man.

BATWOMAN (La Mujer Murciélago) (1968)

1 hour 20 minutes
Director: Rene Cardona
Watch Trailer : https://vimeo.com/300067160

SOMBRA VERDE (Untouched)

With the purpose of using barbasco roots in the production of cortisone, a pharmaceutical company sends a scientist to investigate the possibilities of exploitation in Veracruz, but the man gets lost in the jungle and lives a strange romantic adventure in a remote location called Paradise.

UNTOUCHED (Sombra Verde) (1954)
1hour 25minutes
Director: Roberto Gavaldon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PL1Fnul7rsI
Thursday October 8, 2022. 8:00 PM
The Montalban Theater 1615 Vine St., Los Angeles. ROOFTOP

Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Celebrating its 14th edition, Hola Mexico Film Festival will take place both during October 2022, offering film enthusiasts a chance to view a variety of significant Mexican films. Sponsors include: Toyota, Hollywood Foreign Press, Warner Media, DCA, and LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.

